30 Easy Family-Friendly Dinners to Make This Spring

Gather everyone together for one of these simple, seasonal meals that require just 25 minutes of active prep in the kitchen. Whether you want to fire up your Instant Pot for a flavorful meal or whip up a sheet-pan meal with lots of roasted veggies, your family will love one of these dinners. Recipes like our Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes and Quiche Lorraine serve at least four, so you can share something healthy and delicious with all your favorite people.