Our 30 Best New Recipes to Make in April
These recipes are sure to bring lots of seasonal flavor to your kitchen this April. Enjoy the warm air with a lavender-tinged cocktail in hand, or impress your family with a dinner of lemony fish with spring veggies on the side. There's something in this mix of recipes for every occasion, from totable work lunches to delicious desserts. Recipes like our Mezcal Grapefruit Spritz and Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato Fajitas are healthy, tasty ways to shake up your routine and enjoy something tasty at any time of day.
Cucumber Sandwich
This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together. Removing the crusts makes it more delicate than your average sandwich.
Lavender Bee's Knees
Inspired by a drink from Monarch & the Milkweed in Burlington, Vermont, this twist on the classic Bee's Knees cocktail features the refreshing botanical flavor of gin complemented by the delicate floral note of lavender. Fresh lemon juice and honey lend a touch of brightness and sweetness to create the perfect spring cocktail.
Lemon-Raspberry Blondies
These blondies, made with whole-wheat flour and the bright and refreshing combination of raspberries and lemon, provide an invigorating snack for any time of day.
Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato Fajitas
These vegetarian sheet-pan sweet potato fajitas are mild and tender with a little bit of char from the broiler. The colorful toppings add freshness and texture.
Lemon-Garlic Grilled Tilapia
Learn how to grill tilapia with this quick recipe. A flavorful garlic-butter mixture coats the grilled tilapia while charred lemons add a boost of acidity and brightness. Serve alongside rice and green beans or use the fish as a filling for tacos.
Cucumber Vinegar Salad
This cucumber vinegar salad has the perfect balance between sweet and sour flavors, plus a hint of fresh dill. The red onion adds nice crunch. Enjoy this salad right after you're done making it or store it away to snack on for later.
Use-It-Up Vegetable Soup
For the best results, choose one "star" vegetable and no more than 3 supporting ones to prevent the flavors from getting muddy—go green with a mixture of broccoli stems, cauliflower leaves and core, wilted kale and spinach, or get a beta carotene boost with leftover winter squash, wrinkly carrots and a parsnip. The addition of potato (perhaps an old one that's growing roots?) and a scoop of oats give the soup a luxurious mouthfeel without cream, while lemon juice brightens the flavor.
Grilled Baby Bok Choy with Soy-Lime Dressing
Baby bok choy cooks up fast compared to its mature counterpart, making it a great easy weeknight side. Drizzle with the dressing right when it comes off the grill so it soaks up the flavor.
Mezcal Grapefruit Spritz
Savory, smoky mezcal is a wonderful complement to bittersweet grapefruit. A little triple sec balances the flavors by adding a hint of sweetness to this refreshing cocktail.
Lemony Lentil & Chard Soup
This satisfying lemony bowlful was inspired by the lentil soup served at the now-closed Lebanese restaurant La Shish in West Bloomfield, Michigan. It keeps well but will thicken, so you may want to thin it with a bit of water or broth when reheating. Serve with warm whole-wheat pita.
Collard Green Salad with Peanut Vinaigrette
A Top Chef finalist and James Beard Award nominee, Dawn Burrell is also an Olympian. She found her love of food while traveling the world with the USA Track & Field team. That journey is what inspired her signature global comfort cooking style, which explores the intersection of African and Asian foods. Here, raw collard greens are massaged with a tangy peanut vinaigrette—featuring lime juice, ginger and fish sauce—to tenderize the leaves, like you would do with kale.
Caesar Salad with Crispy Artichokes
This Caesar salad skips croutons in favor of cheesy pan-fried artichokes for an extra boost of vegetables and the same satisfying crunch.
Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Ricotta Pasta
Ricotta cheese is the key to this creamy pasta dish made without the cream. It melts down along with Parmesan into a luscious cheesy sauce, thanks to a little pasta-cooking water. For the smoothest results, use freshly grated Parmesan—pre-grated cheese often contains cellulose that can prevent melting.
Lemon-Ginger Kombucha Cocktail
If you like kombucha, it's time to try it in a cocktail! We recommend lemon-ginger kombucha, but try this versatile vodka cocktail recipe with any flavor.
Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fajitas
Fajitas make an excellent weeknight meal. These come together faster than ever, using quick-cooking shrimp and veggies all on one sheet pan so you can focus on family rather than cleanup.
Lemon-Honey Dressing
Lemon and honey—a classic, crowd-pleasing pair. You may want to double or triple this recipe. Chances are, it'll become your household's go-to dressing. The lemon-honey-thyme flavor will work well with most any salad and may also be used as a marinade or a dip for fries or tenders.
Melting Beets with Ricotta
Creamy, herbaceous, earthy, sweet, crisp and melt-in-your-mouth all at once? This simple recipe is firing on all cylinders. Use any color beets if golden aren't available. Either way, the cider vinegar will still make them pop, and the ricotta garnish adds just the right amount of creaminess.
Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta
Serve this spring-vegetable-loaded frittata with an arugula salad and a hunk of crusty bread. Tip: This recipe cooks quickly, so be sure to have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go.
Herb Marinated Beans
If you're an avid meal prepper, consider adding these marinated beans to your weekly routine. They're very versatile: try a spoonful on a salad, tuck some into a wrap or warm them up to spoon over a grain bowl. It's worth letting the beans marinate for at least 24 hours to infuse them with deeper flavor. The olive oil will solidify in the refrigerator—just let the beans stand at room temp for an hour and stir before serving.
Seared Scallops with Green Goddess Slaw
Avocado, yogurt and buttermilk lend creaminess to the herbaceous dressing coating this salad.
Roasted Maple-Glazed Chicken & Carrots
Olive oil and maple syrup transform into a sticky-sweet sauce in the hot oven. Drizzling the chicken drippings over the carrots amps up their flavor even more.
Chicken-&-Rice-Stuffed Peppers with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
Sometimes meals come in perfect packaging. This is one of those times. Here's a satisfying dinner packed into two bell pepper halves per serving. Chicken and rice are infused with umami from sun-dried tomatoes and the filling is bound by Parmesan and a bit of cream for cheesy goodness. Use shelf-stable precooked brown rice to make this meal super quick.
Creamy Spinach-Artichoke Salmon
For this quick and easy dinner for four, the vegetables and sauce come together in one skillet in a matter of minutes while the salmon broils. Plus, salmon is swimming in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and loaded with vitamins and nutrients like B vitamins and potassium.
Cod Fish Tacos
Let your oven do the work for these quick and simple cod fish tacos. Broiling the cod allows the fish to stay moist and flake easily once finished. Hot sauce adds a punch of acidity and mild heat, while sour cream makes a creamy slaw that adds crunch to the taco.
Cheesy Spinach & Mushroom Casserole
Both homey and healthful, this cheesy dream of a casserole is loaded with nutrients from spinach, and super savory and lip-smack-y from all the sautéed mushrooms. Any 'shroom will do, so pick your fave.
Grapefruit-Garlic Vinaigrette
Bittersweet and garlicky, this vinaigrette deserves to be tried out on an array of salads. The flavor combination pairs especially well with bitter greens like endive and radicchio, as well as with avocado.
French Onion Dip Pasta with Arugula
Few flavors are as compulsively eatable as the flavor of onions cooked until golden. The classic Americana format for this flavor is, of course, dip. We've introduced that beloved favorite to spiral pasta and arugula for a more substantial and healthy dish—no dried flavor packets necessary.
Lemon-Garlic Grilled Cod
This lemon-garlic grilled cod features charred lemon and garlic oil that adds an extra dimension to the moist and flaky fish.
Slow-Cooker Spicy Red Pepper Chicken
This chicken has all the flavors of piri piri chicken, a Portuguese dish that usually marinates in a seasoned bell pepper sauce for hours before being grilled. Our take braises in a slow cooker first, then hits the broiler to get a little char.
Lemon-Blueberry Bars
Sweet and tangy, these satisfying bars are great for dessert, a snack on the go, or as a treat tucked into a child's brown-bag lunch. Plus, they're packed with everyone's favorite antioxidant superfood: blueberries.