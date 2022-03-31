25 Easy High-Protein Dinners You Can Make on a Sheet Pan

With these recipes, curating a hearty, healthy weeknight meal is simpler than ever. A sheet pan or two is all you'll need to whip up these dishes, which include at least 15 grams of protein per serving. Whether you're in the mood for a classic meat and veggies roast, a simple salmon dinner or a pan of piping hot fajitas, there's something for you in this mix. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers and Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables require just 20 minutes of active time in the kitchen, so you can have something delicious in the oven and on the table quickly and easily.