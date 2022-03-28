26 Heart-Healthy Lunches That Are Low in Calories

Take care of your heart with these light lunches that are packed with flavor. Each recipe is low in saturated fat and sodium, per our heart-healthy guidelines, and has fewer than 575 calories per serving. Whether you're in the mood for a quick sushi-inspired roll-up or a fresh salad with grilled chicken, this mix of recipes has something for you. Recipes like our Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls and Orange-Mint Freekeh Salad with Lima Beans are lunches you'll enjoy on weekends and work days.