13 Make-Ahead High-Protein Snacks for an Easier, Healthier Afternoon

It's no secret that protein can keep you satisfied and fueled throughout your day, and these snacks pack in at least seven grams per serving for a little extra boost. You can make these snacks ahead for easy access, whether that means whipping up an easy dip, toasting some nuts or making yourself a little snack pack. Recipes like our Edamame with Ginger Salt and Pizza Pistachios are simple bites that will help get you from one meal to the next.