13 Make-Ahead High-Protein Snacks for an Easier, Healthier Afternoon

Leah Goggins Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD March 27, 2022
Credit: Jennifer Causey

It's no secret that protein can keep you satisfied and fueled throughout your day, and these snacks pack in at least seven grams per serving for a little extra boost. You can make these snacks ahead for easy access, whether that means whipping up an easy dip, toasting some nuts or making yourself a little snack pack. Recipes like our Edamame with Ginger Salt and Pizza Pistachios are simple bites that will help get you from one meal to the next.

Easy Black Bean Dip

This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.

Edamame with Ginger Salt

Credit: Jerrelle Guy
Add zing to convenient frozen edamame with easy homemade seasoning. You'll have leftover ginger salt—try a sprinkle on steamed or roasted veggies.

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

Pizza Pistachios

Credit: Jennifer Causey
Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.

Everything-Seasoned Almonds

Credit: Jennifer Causey
Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.

Cauliflower English Muffins

These savory, low-carb (and gluten-free) English muffins use riced cauliflower in place of flour, with a little cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free breakfast bread. Try topping them with sweet jam, or use them to create a yummy breakfast sandwich.

Blueberries with Walnuts & Cheese

Blueberries add just the right touch of sweetness to round out this nutritious nut and cheese snack. Bonus: It's all super easy to pack for on-the-go snacking.

Grapes & Cheese

Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack.

Everything-Bagel Crispy Chickpeas

Crispy, salty and packed with everything-bagel goodness, these crispy chickpeas are a delicious, healthy snack that can be enjoyed on their own or tossed into a salad for added crunch. Removing the skins from the chickpeas helps achieve a better crisp. Look for "everything bagel seasoning" in the spice aisle; it's now available in most supermarkets.

Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds

This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.

Cauliflower "Toast"

Looking for a low-carb way to enjoy toast in the morning? Try these toasts made from cauliflower rice, egg and cheese. Make a big batch to keep in your freezer for an easy breakfast or healthy base for a sandwich (like grilled cheese!) any time.

Protein-Packed Zucchini Bread

Late in the summer there's usually an abundance of zucchini and this recipe is one way to use it up. Make a few batches and freeze any extra loaves to have on hand for snacks and quick breakfasts.

