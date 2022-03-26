35 Vegetarian Dinners That Help Promote Healthy Aging

As you get older, you may be missing out on key nutrients like fiber, protein, vitamin D and calcium. These recipes provide 20% of the daily value of at least two of those nutrients, so you can enjoy a flavorful meal while fueling your body well. Expect to see lots of nuts, veggies, whole grains and legumes in this roundup of meatless dinners that still have impressive staying power. Recipes like our Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad and Linguine with Creamy Mushroom Sauce are delicious options that can help you stay healthy, no matter your age.