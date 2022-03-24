23 Low-Calorie Lunches That Are Diabetes-Friendly

You'll look forward to the midday meal when these healthy dishes are on the menu. Make lunches for the week with one of our simple meal-prep recipes, or try a veggie-packed sandwich for a bright, fresh bite. Whatever you choose, you're in for a light, low-calorie lunch that's perfect for toting to work or enjoying at home. Recipes like our Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls and Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh focus on complex carbs, like whole grains, and stick to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium, so you know they will fit into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern.