18 Vegetarian Lunches for Healthy Blood Pressure

Whether you're trying to lower your blood pressure or just stay on top of your heart health, the kitchen is a great place to start. These meals—from salads and sandwiches to flavorful meal-prep bowls—are all low-calorie and have lower levels of saturated fat and sodium to support a healthy heart. You'll find ingredients high in potassium, magnesium and calcium, like beans, kale and sweet potatoes, which can help lower your blood pressure. Recipes like our Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad with Avocado and White Bean Soup with Pasta are meatless meals perfect for eating at home or work.