26 Heart-Healthy Breakfasts That Are Low in Calories

Start your day deliciously with one of these healthy breakfast recipes. For a heart-healthy meal, these dishes are low in saturated fat and sodium to help you cut back on some of the worst nutrients for your heart. Whether you're in the mood for meal-prep oatmeal you can make for the week or a quick smoothie you can enjoy on busy mornings, there's a low-calorie morning meal for you on this list. With recipes like our Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups and Really Green Smoothie on the menu, you know you have a tasty meal in store.