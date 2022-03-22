23 Recipes That Will Add a Fun Twist to Your Passover Menus

At its heart, Passover is all about tradition and repetition. The entire purpose of the holiday is to remember—to look back at the history of the Jewish people and to tell the story of the exodus from Egypt using exactly the same words and symbols year after year. But just because repetition is central to the holiday ritual doesn't mean the Seder dinner itself has to be stuck in amber. This is where the celebration evolves. We cook the recipes we've inherited from family, but we also embrace the new flavors introduced by guests and by new generations. Personally, I've always used the Seder meal as an opportunity to try out foods eaten in Jewish communities in other parts of the world—after all, on this night, we are all taking part in the same meal, each at our own tables.

This collection of recipes will add some fun new ideas to your Passover table, whether you're looking to try other communities' traditions, swap out a meat main for a vegetarian or pescatarian meal, embrace rice and legumes as part of your holiday for the first time, or just update your menu with some new food fads. There are fun ways to enjoy dipping your karpas in something other than salt water, add some delicious maror to your plate, or explore food traditions from a variety of countries. You'll also find new ideas for using up your leftovers, and, of course, delicious desserts.