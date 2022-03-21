Our 26 Best Easy Dinners for Spring

These four- and five-star meals prove that you don't have to jump through hoops to enjoy a truly delicious dinner. Each of these recipes requires just 20 minutes of active time or less, so you can get out of the kitchen and enjoy the warm spring evening. With seasonal produce like asparagus, mushrooms, spinach and broccoli in the spotlight, these fresh and simple meals take full advantage of spring's tastiest flavors. Recipes like our Crispy Fish Taco Bowls and Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes will soon be go-to dishes in your kitchen.