30 Low-Calorie, High-Protein Breakfast Recipes to Start Your Day
Starting your day with protein can help you avoid fatigue and stay fueled—and these recipes boast at least 15 grams per serving. Whether you need a weekend breakfast recipe to feed a crowd or something quick and easy for whirlwind mornings, this mix of delicious meals will have something you'll love. Plus, recipes like our Spinach & Feta Strata and "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa are flavorful and light, with less than 575 calories in each serving.
Spinach & Feta Strata
This breakfast casserole is a natural make-ahead choice, as the egg mixture needs plenty of time to soak into the bread before baking. Plus, it's equally delicious hot, room temperature or cold, so guests can help themselves as they wake up.
Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches for a Crowd
Hosting a crowd for the holidays or another occasion? Forget cooking individual servings of eggs and make these easy sheet-pan egg sandwiches instead. One batch makes enough bacon, egg, cheese and vegetable sandwiches to serve 12 people in the time you'd normally spend prepping breakfast for one or two people.
Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs
Have you tried savory oats yet? It's a nice change-up from the sweet way oatmeal is typically served, plus you get a full serving of vegetables. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
Cheesy Egg Quesadilla with Spinach
A cheesy, spinach-packed quesadilla is topped with a sunny-side-up egg for a quick, protein-packed breakfast. Top with hot sauce for a kick of spice.
Wild Rice Waffles with Chicken Tenders
Because these waffles reheat so well, you can skip feeling like a short-order cook—slinging them out one at a time—and prep them all ahead. Paired with chicken tenders you bread in advance and a sweet-and-spicy maple butter, you have a winning brunch, with minimal fuss.
Breakfast Salad with Spinach & Egg
Salad for breakfast? Yes, please! A hard-boiled egg adds protein to this spinach salad while baked tortilla strips provide texture and crunch.
Cannellini Bean & Herbed Ricotta Toast
Herbed ricotta toast gets topped with cannellini beans and roasted red peppers for a colorful, tasty open-face sandwich.
Spinach & Egg Tacos
Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity.
Black Bean & Slaw Bagel
This easy open-face sandwich recipe uses a jalapeño-Cheddar bagel, but a plain bagel would work just as well. Top each bagel half with black beans and fresh slaw for a satisfying bite.
Migas with Spinach
This take on migas, a dish originating in Spain, includes spinach for a boost of color and nutrition while diced avocado provides a creamy textural finish.
Chickpea & Kale Toast
This healthy toast recipe combines chickpeas, kale and feta for a savory bite.
Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust
Shredded zucchini acts as the crust in this recipe for healthier, low-carb quiche Lorraine--quiche with Jarlsberg cheese, bacon and scallions--a brunch classic.
Avocado & Kale Omelet
Make this kale and avocado omelet for a satiating, high-protein breakfast. Fiber-rich kale will keep hunger at bay for longer in this healthy omelet recipe.
Bacon & Egg Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast tacos are quintessential morning eats in Austin, but with this breakfast taco recipe you can enjoy them wherever you are. The smoky, earthy ancho chile salsa is what makes these extra-special, though for a quicker weekday breakfast, feel free to swap in your favorite store-bought salsa.
Cauliflower Hash with Sausage & Eggs
This easy and nutritious version of breakfast hash uses cauliflower rice instead of potatoes, and turkey sausage instead of breakfast sausage, for a healthier, low-carb breakfast. Top it off with fried eggs for a satisfying morning meal.
Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake"
Learn how to cook eggs in the microwave for a quick, delicious breakfast. Spinach and Cheddar cheese make these eggs even more filling.
Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie
Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.
Spring Green Frittata
Frittatas are a versatile dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. This easy frittata, featuring green spring vegetables accented by chopped tomatoes and parmesan cheese, can be on your plate in just 25 minutes.
Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust
Shredded sweet potato creates a low-carb crust for this healthier quiche recipe. A classic broccoli and Cheddar filling makes this brunch classic an instant crowd-pleaser.
Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale
You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.
Spinach-Avocado Smoothie
This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
Avocado & Arugula Omelet
Add some greens and healthy fat to your breakfast with this easy arugula and avocado omelet. Serve this healthy omelet recipe with crusty whole-grain toast, if desired.
Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet
Stay full until lunch when you add this avocado and smoked salmon omelet to your morning routine. This healthy omelet recipe is packed with healthy fat, which helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longer.
Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
Oatmeal-Almond Protein Pancakes
Depending on the type of protein powder you pick, you might need to reduce the amount of liquid in this protein pancake recipe. Whey-protein pancakes need less liquid than those made with soy, hemp or pea protein. Serve with yogurt and a DIY fruit sauce (warmed frozen berries with a pinch of sugar).
Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche
This quiche recipe is full of broccoli, Cheddar cheese and smoky ham surrounded by a crispy hash brown crust. Look for precooked shredded potatoes in the dairy section or in the produce section--or use frozen hash brown potatoes in this easy quiche recipe.
Bacon & Spinach Quiche with Hash Brown Crust
A spinach and bacon quiche gets a fun twist with the addition of hash browns. Shredded potatoes create a gluten-free crust for this healthy quiche that's sure to be a crowd-pleasing breakfast or brunch.