30 Low-Calorie, High-Protein Breakfast Recipes to Start Your Day

Starting your day with protein can help you avoid fatigue and stay fueled—and these recipes boast at least 15 grams per serving. Whether you need a weekend breakfast recipe to feed a crowd or something quick and easy for whirlwind mornings, this mix of delicious meals will have something you'll love. Plus, recipes like our Spinach & Feta Strata and "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa are flavorful and light, with less than 575 calories in each serving.