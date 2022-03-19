19 Cod Recipes That Are Perfect for Dinner

In these cod recipes, we pair flaky, tender fish with delicious veggies, fresh salads and flavorful salsas for a tasty dinner that's sure to impress. Whether you want to fire up the air fryer, grill out or turn on the broiler, there's a dinner for you in this mix. Recipes like our Crispy Cod with Charred Snow Peas & Creamy Herb Sauce and Cod Fish Tacos are healthy ways to make the most of the fish in your fridge or freezer.