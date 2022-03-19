19 Cod Recipes That Are Perfect for Dinner
In these cod recipes, we pair flaky, tender fish with delicious veggies, fresh salads and flavorful salsas for a tasty dinner that's sure to impress. Whether you want to fire up the air fryer, grill out or turn on the broiler, there's a dinner for you in this mix. Recipes like our Crispy Cod with Charred Snow Peas & Creamy Herb Sauce and Cod Fish Tacos are healthy ways to make the most of the fish in your fridge or freezer.
Crispy Cod Sandwich
Skip frying but keep all the crunch with this healthy baked fish sandwich recipe. The wire rack ensures both sides of the baked cod get crispy.
15-Minute Broiled Cod with Tomatoes & Herbed Mayonnaise
Cod broils quickly in this healthy dinner recipe that's done in only 15 minutes. Sliced tomatoes on top give it a pop of color, while your favorite chopped herbs flavor the mayonnaise that tops the fish.
Crispy Cod with Charred Snow Peas & Creamy Herb Sauce
This crispy cod recipe shows you how to make golden fish that's not deep-fried, to put a healthy twist on a classic. Pat it dry and dredge it with a bit of flour before sautéing in a hot pan.
Crispy Fish Taco Bowls
The adobo sauce in a can of chipotles lends earthy heat to the crema that tops these bowls. Don't toss out the unused peppers! Freeze them in an airtight container and pull them out to add to sauces, marinades or chili.
Lemon-Garlic Grilled Cod
This lemon-garlic grilled cod features charred lemon and garlic oil that adds an extra dimension to the moist and flaky fish.
Cod Fish Tacos
Let your oven do the work for these quick and simple cod fish tacos. Broiling the cod allows the fish to stay moist and flake easily once finished. Hot sauce adds a punch of acidity and mild heat, while sour cream makes a creamy slaw that adds crunch to the taco.
Air-Fryer Cod
This air-fryer cod recipe is perfect for a weeknight dinner. The fish is flaky and tender, with a golden brown and crispy panko crust. Lemon wedges and chives add a lovely citrus and savory onion finish.
Easy Fish Tacos with Kiwi Salsa
These healthy fish tacos can be made with cod or any other firm white fish. A lively kiwi salsa and red cabbage brighten up the colors and flavors of the crispy tacos and complete this easy dinner recipe. The key to perfectly golden, crunchy fish is patience--let your oil get nice and hot before you add in the battered pieces. Dip an instant-read thermometer into the oil to make sure it's up to temp before you get cooking.
Lemon-Garlic Baked Cod
This super-easy lemon baked cod is buttery and flaky, with the bright flavors of lemon and garlic bringing it all together. Fresh chopped parsley adds a fresh note.
Pan-Seared Cod with Radish & Lentil Salad
This pan-seared cod pairs with a whole-grain mustard vinaigrette for a pop of tangy flavor that elevates this simply cooked piece of fish.
Teriyaki-Glazed Cod with Cauliflower Rice
This healthy fish recipe comes together fast with just three ingredients you can always have on hand in your freezer and fridge. Store-bought teriyaki glaze makes a great marinade for cod that doubles as a sauce for the cauliflower rice.
Air-Fryer Fish Sticks
Essentially a mini convection oven, an air fryer circulates hot air all around these breaded fish sticks for a perfectly crisp exterior in minutes. This recipe can easily be doubled if you have an extra-large air fryer or made in batches in a regular-size one.
Slow-Cooker Cod with Tomato-Balsamic Jam
Mellow, slightly sweet and devoid of the overt fishy flavor that's polarizing for so many, this slow-cooker cod is perfect for pairing with a show-stopping sauce like this tomato-balsamic jam. Diced pancetta provides a salty counterpart to the sweet onion, tomatoes, vinegar and honey and gives the jam complexity. Garnish with fresh thyme sprigs, if desired.
Baked Fish Tacos with Avocado
Instead of deep-frying, the fish fillets in this quick-and-easy 5-ingredient recipe are coated with a flavorful seasoning blend and baked. Several varieties of flaky white fish can be used for these tacos. When you go to the market to purchase fish, the best strategy is to be flexible and choose the variety that looks freshest that day.
Alaskan Cod Chowder
In this healthy fish chowder recipe, heavy cream is replaced with milk and flour-thickened fish (or seafood) broth and we keep sodium amounts reasonable with lower-sodium broth. By making your own homemade fish chowder, you'll save up to 300 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat and 500 milligrams of sodium per serving compared to many store-bought or restaurant chowders.
Fish Nuggets with Seasoned Sweet Potato Wedges
Frozen fish sticks get a makeover with this recipe for oven-baked fish nuggets. To give them that irresistible deep-fried crunch, we rely on panko breadcrumbs with their lighter, flakier texture.
Herby Mediterranean Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms
This Mediterranean fish recipe makes a tasty and healthful weeknight meal. Serve with wild rice or roasted potatoes.
Fish Tacos with Preserved Grapefruit Salsa
Tart preserved grapefruit and fresh grapefruit segments combine with avocado to make a complex salsa that pairs nicely with fish.
Poached Cod & Green Beans with Pesto
Using just one skillet, this easy fish recipe cooks cod right on top of fresh green beans and uses the same pan to make a flavorful sauce. The result is perfectly flaky fish, tender-crisp vegetables, a savory pan sauce and very little cleanup.