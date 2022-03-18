23 Easy Spring Dinners That Can Help You Lose Weight

Keep it simple with one of these light but filling dinner recipes. Since each serving is low-calorie and high-fiber, you can hit your nutrition goals and still have a satisfying meal. These recipes require just 25 minutes of active time or less, so you can whip up something delicious and get right back to enjoying the evening. Recipes like our Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew and Seared Scallops with Green Goddess Slaw include delicious spring produce like spinach, peas, mushrooms and lemon for a seasonal meal you won't soon forget.