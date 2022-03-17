21 Low-Calorie Dinners to Help Improve Digestion

If you're feeling nauseous, tired or even a little brain-foggy, there's a chance your gut health is the culprit. But when your gastrointestinal system is out of whack, it can be tough to figure out what to eat (if you're in the mood to eat anything at all). These light dinners are perfect for days when you're feeling a little off, and with lots of fiber (as in eight grams per serving) and good-for-you ingredients, these meals can help you get back on track. Just make sure you pair recipes like our White Bean Soup with Pasta and Lemony Lentil & Chard Soup with a big glass of water to help you stay hydrated.