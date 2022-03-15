Our 28 Best Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes

Leah Goggins Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD March 15, 2022
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Start your day with a nutritious meal that will leave you feeling fueled for the day ahead. Each of these four- and five-star recipes focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and stick to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium for a morning bite that fits seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Whether you want to prep a batch of cozy muffins for the week or enjoy a refreshing smoothie in the morning, these breakfast dishes have your back. Recipes like our Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups and Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries are healthy breakfasts you'll want to make on repeat.

Start Slideshow

1 of 28

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 28

Really Green Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

3 of 28

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.

Advertisement

4 of 28

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.

5 of 28

Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats--inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors--with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.

6 of 28

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 28

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.

8 of 28

Morning Glory Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.

9 of 28

Chai Chia Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. This healthy breakfast recipe has all the warm, spicy flavors of chai topped with creamy bananas and crunchy pistachios for added flavor and texture.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 28

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Breakfast salad? Oh yes! Start your day off right with this healthy breakfast recipe. A bowl of good-for-you greens, such as baby kale, will knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.

11 of 28

Avocado-Egg Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

12 of 28

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The addition of chia seeds in the quick "jam" topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 28

Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This veggie-packed breakfast sandwich delivers a healthy serving of protein plus fresh vegetables on low-carbohydrate sandwich bread.

14 of 28

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

15 of 28

Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats: combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with the classic flavor combo of apples and cinnamon, with pecans for added crunch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 28

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

17 of 28

Parmesan Cloud Eggs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These light and fluffy eggs are loaded with Parmesan and scallions for tons of flavor, plus there's a luscious runny yolk on top. And don't worry, this impressive brunch recipe is easy enough for anyone to master.

18 of 28

Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast

Credit: Photographer / Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist / Marianne Williams, Prop Stylist / Christina Daley
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's the latest and greatest addition to your morning breakfast ritual. (Thank you, TikTok!) The yogurt mixed with the egg becomes custard-y—almost like a cheese Danish—when baked, and the protein from both will give you an energy boost to tackle your day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 28

Baked Oatmeal with Pears

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.

20 of 28

Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.

21 of 28

Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Pear Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These perfectly spiced muffins are diabetic-friendly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 28

Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes, and herbs.

23 of 28

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.

24 of 28

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 28

Tomato-Parmesan Mini Quiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These individual mini quiches are a fun take on a traditional quiche. Leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen for an easy breakfast later in the week.

26 of 28

Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.

27 of 28

Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 28

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Leah Goggins