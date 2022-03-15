Our 28 Best Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes
Start your day with a nutritious meal that will leave you feeling fueled for the day ahead. Each of these four- and five-star recipes focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and stick to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium for a morning bite that fits seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Whether you want to prep a batch of cozy muffins for the week or enjoy a refreshing smoothie in the morning, these breakfast dishes have your back. Recipes like our Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups and Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries are healthy breakfasts you'll want to make on repeat.
Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
Really Green Smoothie
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.
Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats
It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats--inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors--with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.
Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.
"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
Morning Glory Muffins
These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
Chai Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. This healthy breakfast recipe has all the warm, spicy flavors of chai topped with creamy bananas and crunchy pistachios for added flavor and texture.
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg
Breakfast salad? Oh yes! Start your day off right with this healthy breakfast recipe. A bowl of good-for-you greens, such as baby kale, will knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
Avocado-Egg Toast
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin
The addition of chia seeds in the quick "jam" topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches
This veggie-packed breakfast sandwich delivers a healthy serving of protein plus fresh vegetables on low-carbohydrate sandwich bread.
Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats: combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with the classic flavor combo of apples and cinnamon, with pecans for added crunch.
Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin
Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
Parmesan Cloud Eggs
These light and fluffy eggs are loaded with Parmesan and scallions for tons of flavor, plus there's a luscious runny yolk on top. And don't worry, this impressive brunch recipe is easy enough for anyone to master.
Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast
Here's the latest and greatest addition to your morning breakfast ritual. (Thank you, TikTok!) The yogurt mixed with the egg becomes custard-y—almost like a cheese Danish—when baked, and the protein from both will give you an energy boost to tackle your day.
Baked Oatmeal with Pears
This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.
Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble
Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.
Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Pear Muffins
These perfectly spiced muffins are diabetic-friendly.
Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage
Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes, and herbs.
Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
Tomato-Parmesan Mini Quiches
These individual mini quiches are a fun take on a traditional quiche. Leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen for an easy breakfast later in the week.
Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie
Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.
Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles
These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.
Greek Yogurt with Strawberries
Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.