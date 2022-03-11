30-Day Low-Carb Low-Cholesterol Dinner Plan

These healthy and flavorful dinners will help you juggle your carb intake and cholesterol levels like a pro. It can be tough to get in healthy fiber while you're eating low-carb, but these recipes include fiberful ingredients like avocados and sweet potatoes to get you the nutrients you need. Foods like fish, dark leafy greens and whole grains can also help you lower your cholesterol, so you'll see lots of tasty salmon, spinach and quinoa in these recipes. Plus, each meal sticks to lower levels of saturated fat, so you know you're eating a heart-healthy dinner. Recipes like our Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh and Salmon & Avocado Salad are so tasty, you'll be making these dinners on repeat.