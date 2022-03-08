22 Spinach & Mushroom Recipes That Are Perfect for Spring
Spring brings all kinds of delicious fruits and veggies to the table, including leafy green spinach and earthy mushrooms. We highlight the two veggies in these recipes that will bring some spring flavor to your next meal, whether it's quiche for breakfast or pasta for dinner. Recipes like our Creamy Skillet Chicken with Spinach & Mushrooms and Creamy Mushroom & Spinach Soup with Wild Rice are so tasty, you'll keep them on rotation all season.
Spinach & Mushroom Quiche
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
Creamy Skillet Chicken with Spinach & Mushrooms
Chicken cutlets are topped with a spinach-mushroom cream sauce for a flavorful yet healthy dinner. Serve over pasta or grains to soak up the sauce.
15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms
In this quick salmon dinner, salmon fillets are paired with creamy orzo, wilted spinach and earthy mushrooms. Cooking the salmon at a high temperature helps speed up the cooking in this healthy dinner recipe. Look for pre-sliced mushrooms to speed it up even more.
Creamy Mushroom & Spinach Soup with Wild Rice
Packed with vegetables, this creamy soup comes together easily for a warming meal. Wild rice adds a boost of protein and fiber, but you could substitute another whole grain like brown rice or barley, if you prefer.
Creamy Mushroom & Spinach Pasta
Make this creamy mushroom and spinach pasta for an easy, healthy dinner. Be sure to save some of the pasta-cooking water as it helps the sauce emulsify.
Cheese-&-Spinach-Stuffed Portobellos
Here we take the elements of a vegetarian lasagna filling—ricotta, spinach and Parmesan cheese—and nestle them into roasted portobello mushroom caps. The recipe works best with very large portobello caps; if you can only find smaller ones, buy one or two extra and divide the filling among all the caps. Serve with a tossed salad and a whole-wheat dinner roll or spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce.
Creamy Boursin Pasta with Spinach, Mushrooms & Tomatoes
Boursin cheese adds delicious creaminess to this one-pan, veggie-packed pasta. We use the garlic-and-herbs flavor here, but other Boursin flavors like shallot and chive or cracked black pepper would be just as tasty.
20-Minute Balsamic Mushroom & Spinach Pasta
This 20-minute veggie pasta dish is super savory, thanks to meaty mushrooms, while the natural sweetness from the balsamic vinegar, basil and pistachios brighten up this quick, healthy vegetarian dinner.
Cheesy Spinach-Zucchini Lasagna
Thanks to jarred marinara sauce and oven-ready lasagna noodles, this labor-of-love kind of meal can be ready in about an hour.
Spaghetti with Baked Brie, Mushrooms & Spinach
Melted Brie cheese coats pasta and roasted veggies in this rich vegetarian pasta dish. White balsamic vinegar adds tang and a hint of sweetness in this easy weeknight dinner.
Vegan Chickpea Frittata
This vegan chickpea frittata is a creamy breakfast (or dinner!) dish loaded with veggies. The tomatoes give a burst of flavor in each bite, while the mushrooms add a savory note. The black salt is what gives this vegan frittata an egg-like flavor, but regular salt can be used in its place.
Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake
This cheesy tortellini bake is a dish the whole family will love--it's filled with sweet-tasting marinara, mushrooms and spinach and topped with melted cheese. Complete the meal, plus get in another vegetable serving, by adding a side of broccoli or a small green salad.
Vegan Quiche
This vegan quiche looks remarkably like the real thing with melty vegan mozzarella cheese and tofu giving the quiche an egglike texture. Tofu is a blank slate, absorbing the savory flavor of nutritional yeast, and turmeric adds color.
Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad
Frittatas are like omelets, only easier--and they taste great hot, warm or cold. This vegetable-packed version is spiked with Mediterranean flavor and paired with a cool salad of lemony cucumbers and tomatoes with creamy avocado. This easy recipe is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner!
Slow-Cooker Spinach & Mushroom Lasagna
Cooking lasagna in your slow cooker rather than in the oven keeps it super moist and cheesy--just like lasagna should be. You can easily assemble this dish in the slow cooker ahead of time and refrigerate it. Just be sure to let the slow cooker come to room temperature before starting it so that the cook time is accurate. Serve with a green salad, if desired.
Sweet Potato Carbonara with Spinach & Mushrooms
Loaded with veggies, this spiralized sweet potato vegetable noodles recipe--our healthy take on a traditional carbonara recipe--achieves superfood status with the addition of spinach and mushrooms. Look for large, straight sweet potatoes to make the longest veggie noodles.
Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches
Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
Spinach & Tuna Noodle Casserole
Homemade mushroom sauce kicks the can of soup out of the picture in this veggie-centric, healthy riff on a classic tuna-noodle casserole recipe. Serve with steamed green beans.
Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Stuffed mushrooms and spinach-artichoke dip come together in this quick vegetarian recipe. Serve these cheesy stuffed mushrooms with a big salad for a satisfying and healthy dinner.
Green Curry Soup
This aromatic green curry soup is packed with spinach, mushrooms, green beans and broccoli stems (save the florets for another night). Green curry paste gives this soup a delicately spicy broth. The vegetables are cooked just enough to be tender, but retain their freshness and distinct textures.
Spanakopita-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
These stuffed portobello mushrooms have a filling inspired by the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita. To keep them quick, we ditched the phyllo, so they're great for an easy weeknight vegetarian dinner.
Loaded Vegetable Quiche
This tender vegetable quiche is packed with produce, including onions, spinach and mushrooms. The Parmesan does double duty, providing cheesiness as well as saltiness. Sliced tomatoes make a lovely topping.