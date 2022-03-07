Our 27 Most Satisfying Veggie Sandwiches

Leah Goggins March 07, 2022
Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn

Whether the recipe starts with a wrap, pita or some slices of bread, these sandwiches pile on lots of delicious veggies for a fresh and satisfying bite. Paired with ingredients like hummus, eggs or tofu for a boost of protein, these vegetarian sandwiches will help you power through the day. Bring along recipes like our Cucumber Sandwich for a tasty work lunch or whip up a batch of Mushroom Sandwiches with Pickled Onion for an impressive dinner.

Start Slideshow

1 of 27

Cucumber Sandwich

Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together. Removing the crusts makes it more delicate than your average sandwich.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.

3 of 27

White Bean & Avocado Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

White beans mash seamlessly into a creamy protein-packed spread for a satisfying healthy sandwich that makes for an easy lunch or dinner. Mix it up by trying it with canned chickpeas or black beans. This vegetarian sandwich recipe is also a fiber superstar: avocado, beans, greens and whole-wheat bread team up to give it 15 grams of fiber, more than half of what most women should aim for in a day.

Advertisement

4 of 27

Rainbow Veggie Wraps

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

There's definitely a sushi vibe to these kid-friendly wraps, which are stuffed with vegetables, cheese and hummus and then rolled and sliced. Serve them with store-bought green goddess, a creamy herb-filled dressing, to take it up a notch with ease. They look impressive but they're easy enough for kids to assemble themselves for an easy lunch or dinner.

5 of 27

Crispy Smoked Tofu & Coleslaw Wraps

Credit: Johnny & Charlotte Autry
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tossing the smoked tofu in cornstarch then pan-frying makes it super-crispy. Drizzle with hot honey or your favorite hot sauce to spice it up a little.

6 of 27

Mushroom Sandwich with Pickled Onion

Credit: Eric Wolfinger
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This sandwich is a specialty at Dad's Luncheonette in Half Moon Bay, California, where chef-owner Scott Clark makes it with local maitake mushrooms. Using ghee to cook the sandwich components imparts a nutty flavor you wouldn't get by using butter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 27

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch.

8 of 27

Vegetarian Antipasto Sliders

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These vegetarian sliders are a delicious twist on the classic Italian app. Look for soft, pull-apart dinner rolls in the bakery section of your grocery store. If you can't find them, swap in 6 whole-wheat burger buns and make larger sandwiches.

9 of 27

Caprese Sandwich

Credit: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil and hearty from thick, crusty ciabatta. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor. Topping the bread with a layer of basil leaves and using toasted bread helps to keep the sandwich from getting soggy if you need to make it a few hours ahead.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 27

Egg Salad English-Muffin Sandwich

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When you boil eggs ahead of time, it's easy to create a lickety-split and delightful lunchtime egg salad. And using the flavorful leafy carrot tops in it is like getting herbs for free.

11 of 27

Mushroom Melts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This mushroom melt has both Gruyère and Swiss cheeses that work together with earthy mushrooms to create a delicious ooey-gooey vegetarian grilled cheese. Balsamic vinegar helps lighten the sandwich, and the thin slices of rye bread help keep the sodium in check.

12 of 27

Veggie Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup

Credit: Leslie Grow | Veggie Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN, of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition, upgrades this popular budget-friendly combo. "Adding veggies to a classic sandwich—in this case, broccoli, zucchini and red bell pepper—boosts the nutrient-density of the meal," she says. This recipe was part of a feature story, "The Real Cost of Healthy Food."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 27

Mushroom French Dip

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Meaty portobello mushrooms have just the right amount of earthy, savory flavor and the perfect texture to replace beef in these vegetarian French dip sandwiches.

14 of 27

Tomato-&-Avocado Cheese Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Parmesan cheese is such a bold flavor, you only need 1/4 cup to add a big punch to this vegetarian toaster-oven sandwich. Get a serving of fruit too, when you enjoy the sandwich with a fresh pear.

15 of 27

Baked Falafel Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This street-style falafel sandwich is herbaceous, tangy and rich. The falafel gets nice and crispy in the oven while the veggies inside keep it simple and fresh. Make the tahini sauce (see Associated Recipes) ahead of time for easy prep. Wrapping the sandwich in foil makes it a perfect bring-along lunch and helps hold it together for eating on the go.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 27

Corned Beet Reuben Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tossing beets with coriander, mustard seeds, cinnamon and allspice gives them savory corned-beef flavor. With this vegetarian Reuben sandwich, you won't miss the meat.

17 of 27

Spring Veggie Wraps

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A tangy tahini-ginger-soy mixture both marinates the tofu and serves as a sauce for this colorful veggie wrap recipe. Look for spinach tortillas for an additional pop of green.

18 of 27

Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lighten up classic egg salad by swapping in creamy avocado instead of using mayonnaise. Sandwich it between toasted whole-wheat bread and you've got an easy, packable lunch ready for work or school.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 27

White Bean & Avocado Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

20 of 27

Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use whichever veggies you have on hand to fill up this veggie wrap. The avocado and hummus help hold the wrap together--and provide heart-healthy fat and fiber.

21 of 27

Egg Salad Avocado Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 27

Veggie Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

There's no chance of getting the afternoon munchies when you fuel up with this vegan veggie sandwich filled with fiber and healthy fats, plus fruit on the side. It'll keep you energized until dinner. Feel free to swap in your other favorite sandwich vegetables, sprouts or greens.

23 of 27

Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The bright, fresh flavors of the Mediterranean come alive in these easy vegetarian pitas. Give yourself enough time to make the roasted vegetables called for in the recipe--or make them a day or two in advance for a healthy meal that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. These pitas would also work well with whatever leftover cooked veggies you have on hand. No need to warm the roasted veggies up; this recipe tastes great chilled or at room temperature.

24 of 27

Spanakopita Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These grilled cheese sandwiches give you all the flavors of the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, without dealing with fussy layers of phyllo--perfect for an easy weeknight dinner. The creamy flavor-packed filling works well in more than just a sandwich: try it in a calzone or on top of a roasted cauliflower steak too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 27

Creamy Avocado & White Bean Wrap

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

White beans mashed with ripe avocado and blended with sharp Cheddar and onion makes an incredibly rich, flavorful filling for this wrap. The tangy, spicy slaw adds crunch. A pinch (or more) of ground chipotle pepper and an extra dash of cider vinegar can be used in place of the canned chipotles in adobo sauce. Wrap these up to take as a healthy and portable lunch for work.

26 of 27

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap with Cilantro Hummus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These healthy multi-grain wraps are filled with mixed greens, chopped cucumber, tomato and red onion, as well as feta cheese and a homemade cilantro hummus. As a time saver, the hummus can be prepared up to 3 days ahead, and chilled until you're ready to make the wraps.

27 of 27

Roasted Buffalo Chickpea Wraps

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vegetarian riff on a Buffalo chicken wrap adds the spicy Buffalo tang you love to crunchy roasted chickpeas all tucked into an easy-to-make wrap with carrot, celery and blue cheese. Make and take a wrap for a healthy packable lunch or serve them up on game day for a protein-packed snack everyone will devour.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Leah Goggins