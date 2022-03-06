26 Mediterranean Diet Lunches That Are Diabetes-Friendly
The Mediterranean diet is one of the best around, according to the U.S. News & World Report. With its focus on healthy ingredients, like fruits, veggies, whole grains, olive oil, legumes and eggs, this unrestrictive eating pattern makes it simple to eat a little healthier. These lunches highlight the foods prized in the Mediterranean diet and stick to complex carbs and heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium, so you know you have a diabetes-friendly meal on your hands. Recipes like our Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken and Egg Salad English-Muffin Sandwich make for healthy midday meals that will power you through the afternoon.
Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage
Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes, and herbs.
Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame
Bursting with nutrient-rich produce, this California-inspired salad is a delicious and satisfying way to get your vitamins. We love the unique combination of blueberries, edamame, and goat cheese.
Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh
Chicken breasts on the grill have a smoky flavor that's enhanced with an easy spice rub. We chose flat-leaf parsley in this salad because it has a stronger herbal taste than its sometimes-bitter curly counterpart.
Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken
Dark green dinosaur kale contrasts with the warm tones of bell peppers and tomatoes in these hearty chicken and veggie bowls.
Spring Veggie Wraps
A tangy tahini-ginger-soy mixture both marinates the tofu and serves as a sauce for this colorful veggie wrap recipe. Look for spinach tortillas for an additional pop of green.
Quick Tortilla Soup
This hearty, veggie-packed soup packs a bit of heat, thanks to the tomatoes and green chiles! If you prefer things milder, swap in a 15-ounce can of no-salt-added diced tomatoes and add 2 teaspoons of low-sodium taco seasoning.
Stovetop Veggie Frittata
Eggs are one of the cheapest sources of protein. And they offer a delicious and easy avenue for getting veggies, like in this frittata. Using frozen vegetables saves prep time, too.
Egg Salad English-Muffin Sandwich
When you boil eggs ahead of time, it's easy to create a lickety-split and delightful lunchtime egg salad. And using the flavorful leafy carrot tops in it is like getting herbs for free.
Shrimp Salad with Peanut Dressing
Using applesauce in the peanut dressing lends a sweet, tart flavor that pairs wonderfully with shrimp.
Farro Salad with Arugula, Artichokes & Pistachios
Precooked farro makes this dish come together in no time. And you can make it in the same bowl you serve it in, minimizing cleanup!
Chicken & Veggie Quesadilla
This easy quesadilla recipe uses canned cooked chicken to save time. You can also use leftover cooked chicken or turkey if you have it. Dice the vegetables up to 1 day ahead for even speedier prep.
Catchall Lunch Salad
This easy salad is great for using up any small amounts of leftover canned foods and produce you have on hand.
Lentil Bowls with Fried Eggs & Greens
Lentils are a quick and easy protein. We like French green lentils, which hold their shape when cooked.
Salami & Farro Salad
This farro salad is savory, tangy, and briny. Chewy farro creates the perfect base for bold flavors from salami, banana peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes, while radicchio adds a delightful pop of color.
Salmon & Quinoa Bowls with Green Beans, Olives & Feta
This flavorful and easy salmon quinoa bowl is a meal that keeps on giving. Pack up any leftovers for a next-day lunch, or make the entire recipe ahead and pack it into individual serving containers for ready-to-go meals.
Thai Zucchini Salad (Larb)
Larb is a classic salad with roots in Laos and Thailand. It typically features seasoned ground meat and lots of herbs and vegetables. Here, we use summer squash and quinoa for a satisfying veggie-based version.
Chopped Veggie Grain Bowls with Turmeric Dressing
In about 10 minutes, you can prep a week's worth of lunches using 4 simple ingredients from your local specialty grocery store. To minimize prep, we're taking advantage of prechopped fresh veggie mix and frozen quinoa (which heats in the microwave in under 5 minutes). These crunchy chopped salad bowls are high in fiber but lower in calories, making them perfect for those following a reduced-calorie diet.
Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad with Avocado
Precooked quinoa helps keep this healthy salad recipe quick and simple. Loaded with black beans, kale, and avocado, this recipe is as filling as it is nutritious. You can also make the sweet potatoes and dressing ahead.
Homemade Chicken Tenders with Everything Bagel Seasoning over Salad
Using everything bagel spice is a quick way to season and add extra crunch to breadcrumbs for chicken tenders. If you can't find any premixed, make your own by combining equal parts dried minced onion and garlic, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, salt and ground pepper (see Associated Recipes). This healthy chicken recipe tops a simple salad for an easy dinner that's ready in 25 minutes.
Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce
We love the crunch from sliced cucumber and jicama in these savory chicken lettuce wraps. Serve with the simple peanut sauce for an easy dinner recipe that will impress kids and adults alike.
Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame
The quick 10-minute Spicy Cabbage Slaw serves as the low-carb base in this veggie-packed lunch recipe. Topped with high-protein edamame and shrimp, this satisfying lunch will help you power through the afternoon.
Meal-Prep Curried Chicken Bowls
Curry doesn't have to take hours to prepare. With the help of our sheet-pan meal-prep chicken (see associated recipe) and some cooked whole grains, you can make these meal-prep bowls in just a few minutes! Keep them in the fridge for an easy dinner on a busy weeknight or for healthy grab-and-go lunches throughout the week.
Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls
Skip takeout and whip up these equally delicious, and easy-to-make burrito bowls at home. They're great for a fast and easy dinner or as meal-prep lunches to pack for work throughout the week.
Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce
In a vegan riff on green goddess dressing, cashews provide a creamy base with tons of flavor from herbs and apple-cider vinegar. Drizzle it all over this bowl of quinoa and roasted vegetables to make a satisfying vegan dinner or easy packable lunch that is ready in just 30 minutes.
Chicken Fajita Bowls
These satisfying bowls are chock full of protein and fiber, thanks to chicken breast, black beans, sweet potatoes and bulgur--a versatile grain that has about 15 g fewer carbs (and more than twice the fiber) per cup than brown rice.
Pita Panzanella Salad with Meatballs
This Mediterranean-inspired salad combines the flavors of Greece with the format of a traditional Tuscan bread salad for a refreshing, yet hearty meal. For a twist, try stuffing the salad into the pitas rather than crisping them in Step 3.