32 Diabetes-Friendly Dinners You'll Want to Make This Spring

One look at the fresh fruits and veggies in the produce department is enough to get us excited about spring—that's why we packed these delicious dinners with ingredients like spinach, broccoli, asparagus and peas for lots of fresh flavor. Plus, a focus on complex carbs, like whole grains, and heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium means you can trust that these meals can fit into a diabetes-friendly eating plan with ease. Recipes like our Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon-Tahini Dressing and Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad are tasty enough to keep on the menu all season long.