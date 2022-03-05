28 5-Ingredient Appetizers So Good, You'll Want to Eat Them for Dinner
These simple appetizer recipes are so tasty, you'll want to make a spread of them for dinner. Each of these finger foods requires just five ingredients (not including staples like olive oil, salt and pepper), making them a quick fix on nights when you need a healthy, fun dinner. Whether you're in the mood for a creamy dip or a baked puff pastry bite, there's something for you in this mix. Recipes like our Zucchini Pizza Bites and Loaded Smashed Brussels Sprouts are so delicious, you won't miss the main course.
Fig & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll
Buttery puff pastry is a tasty shortcut ingredient that can be used in many delicious ways. Here we roll out a pastry sheet and cover it with fig jam and crumbled goat cheese, then roll it up into a log and bake it. The end result is a sweet-and-savory appetizer that looks and tastes impressive, especially considering it has just three ingredients.
Zucchini Pizza Bites
Think of these zucchini pizza bites as a fun gluten-free alternative to bagel bites. Be sure not to overcook the zucchini or the bites may become soggy. We like the classic pepperoni topping, but feel free to experiment with your own favorites.
Air-Fryer Cauliflower Gnocchi with Marinara Dipping Sauce
These tasty bites are perfect for anytime you need an easy appetizer or side dish. Cauliflower gnocchi get a crispy, cheesy coating on the outside and a tender middle in an air fryer. Marinara is the perfect complement for dipping.
Caprese Skewers
We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.
Loaded Smashed Brussels Sprouts
The sprouts in this loaded smashed Brussels sprouts recipe are cooked to crisp-tender, then crushed and baked in the oven and smothered in melted Cheddar cheese, bacon and a dollop of sour cream. Serve them as a fun side dish or a party appetizer.
Blackberry & Brie Puff Pastry Roll
No one will be able to tell that this stunning, festive appetizer is made entirely from premade ingredients, but it is! Puff pastry, blackberry jam and Brie combine to create a sweet appetizer that's perfect for a holiday or dinner party.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Mini Peppers
Wrapping prosciutto around mini bell peppers is an easy way to upgrade the vegetable into an impressive, tasty appetizer.
Ham-&-Cheese Purses
With easy bread dough standing by in your fridge, you can bake up these savory muffins in just 20 minutes.
Fig & Brie Puff Pastry Roll
You need just three ingredients to make this easy, yet impressive, appetizer. Using store-bought puff pastry results in a flaky, buttery crust but without the hassle of making it yourself. Fig jam and Brie cheese top the pastry to create a stunning recipe.
Roasted Bell Pepper & Artichoke Dip
Roasted bell peppers add a layer of flavor in this creamy artichoke dip. Serve with veggies, pretzels or chips.
Feta Fries
When you parboil potatoes before baking them, the result is a french fry that is crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. A sprinkle of feta, oregano and lemon zest tops these mouthwatering spuds.
Apple Butter & Cheddar Puff Pastry Roll
In this sweet and savory appetizer, apple butter and Cheddar combine to create layers of flavor nestled within buttery puff pastry. This appetizer is impressive enough for any holiday table, but is easily made with just three ingredients.
3-Ingredient Kalamata-Olive Hummus
Who doesn't like hummus? It's an easy snack or appetizer as is, but jazzing it up with simple toppings can make it feel like a special starter. Here we top store-bought hummus with Kalamata olives and olive oil (a staple ingredient that doesn't count toward our three!) and serve it with crunchy pita chips.
Baked Brie with Blackberry Jam
Baked Brie is a classic, crowd-pleasing party appetizer, whether it's wrapped up in a pastry, in bite-size form or covered in a fruity jam, like in this recipe. In this easy 3-ingredient appetizer, we top a wheel of Brie with blackberry jam, bake for 10 minutes and serve with crisp apple slices (or crackers). It's so simple yet so delicious, you'll wonder why you don't make it more often!
Apricot, Prosciutto & Parmesan Bites
These 3-ingredient apricot, Parmesan and prosciutto bites are as simple to make as they look, and they taste even better. Simply layer each ingredient on top of the other and secure with a toothpick for an easy bite-size starter.
Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Toast
Sweet caramelized onions and creamy goat cheese team up in this easy yet elegant dish that makes a great appetizer or side with soup or salad.
Traditional Greek Tahini Dip
Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.
Turmeric-Ginger Tahini Dip
Flavored with turmeric, ginger and garlic, this tahini dip recipe is perfect for dipping vegetables or topping your next falafel.
Cheesy Zucchini Breadsticks
Shredded zucchini, eggs and cheese combine in this easy recipe for low-carb cheesy breadsticks like you would get from the pizzeria, but healthier! Dip this gluten-free appetizer in marinara or pico de gallo for even more flavor.
3-Ingredient Cranberry-Brie Bites
Baked Brie is a perennially popular appetizer. Here, we complement the Brie with tart cranberry sauce and bake it in pretty individual tartlets using premade pie crust for an ultra-easy crowd-pleasing appetizer.
Blackberry & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll
Make this three-ingredient recipe when you want an easy, yet stunning, appetizer. Blackberry jam provides sweetness while goat cheese adds a slight tang to create a sweet-and-savory appetizer. Be sure the goat cheese is cold before you use it, so it's easier to crumble.
Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Mini Bell Peppers
A quick spread of pimiento cheese stuffs these mini bell peppers for an easy, three-ingredient appetizer.
Crispy Smashed Mushrooms with Gremolata
Mushrooms get tender in the oven before they're smashed and broiled, creating crispy edges. An herbaceous, bright gremolata completes these tasty mushrooms.
3-Ingredient Smoked Fish Dip with Capers
There are two kinds of people when it comes to smoked fish dip—those who love it and those who haven't tried it yet! Made with cream cheese, herbs and smoked trout, smoked salmon or a mix of both, it's a creamy, savory dip that takes your appetizer table up a notch. Top it with briny capers and serve with baguette slices and you have yourself a delicious app that is sure to impress.
3-Ingredient Apple & Rotisserie Chicken Brie Bites
This easy appetizer is the perfect balance of sweet and savory. Crisp, sweet-tart apples, like Granny Smith or Pink Lady, work best.
Taco Dip with Tomato Wedges
Enjoy a fresh tomato in all its ripe glory with this simple creamy dip. A little taco seasoning, lime and cheese adds tons of flavor to protein-packed Greek yogurt for a satisfying snack.
Loaded Zucchini Bites
These low-carb zucchini bites have all the toppings of a loaded baked potato, without the potato! Melted cheese, bacon, chives and a dollop of sour cream make these bites perfect for game day or anytime you're craving comfort food.