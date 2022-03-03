19 DASH Diet Dinners That Can Help You Lose Weight

The DASH diet—or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension—is one of the best when it comes to keeping your heart healthy. The eating pattern sets out goals for the number of servings of fruits, veggies, whole grains, dairy, fats and lean protein to eat each day, so we've rounded up dinner recipes that are packed with veggies and whole grains that get their protein from lean sources, like chicken, fish or legumes. Plus, each dinner sticks to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium—another priority in the DASH diet. They're even low-calorie and high-fiber, so you can meet your weight loss goals and still feel satisfied at the end of the day. Recipes like our Winter Vegetable Mulligatawny Soup and Chicken & Mushroom Ragu are tasty ways to protect your ticker.