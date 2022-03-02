14 Cozy Soups for a Healthy Cholesterol

These cozy, comforting soups include ingredients like olive oil, legumes, winter squash and spinach that can help you lower your cholesterol. Plus, each recipe sticks to heart-healthy levels of sodium and saturated fat, which can lower your risk for heart disease, and is high in fiber, a nutrient that helps the body clear out excess cholesterol in your arteries. Whether you're looking for a light soup you can pair with a sandwich or something heartier for dinner, there's something for you in this mix. Recipes like our Red Lentil Soup with Saffron and White Bean Soup with Pasta are so tasty, you'll want to keep them in your regular rotation.