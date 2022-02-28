18 Easy Asparagus Side Dishes to Make This Spring
We love all the produce spring brings to our supermarkets and kitchens—and asparagus is no exception. Whether you're using green, purple or white asparagus, these recipes are a great way to make the most of this stellar vegetable. Each side dish requires just 20 minutes of active time or less, so you can get dinner started with ease. For recipes like our Cheesy Asparagus and Asparagus with Easy Hollandaise Sauce, make sure you have firm, brightly-colored asparagus for a delicious dish.
Cheesy Asparagus
In this cheesy baked asparagus recipe, asparagus spears are roasted whole smothered in a creamy, cheesy garlic sauce. This low-carb side dish is a great way to entice picky eaters to eat their veggies! Pair it with roast chicken or steak.
Garlic-Parmesan Asparagus
In this garlic-Parmesan-crusted asparagus recipe, we combine Parmesan cheese, whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs and walnuts for a crispy topping that's baked over asparagus. Roasting the asparagus spears in a hot oven keeps them tender-crisp in this quick side dish!
Asparagus with Easy Hollandaise Sauce
This simple blender hollandaise recipe with fresh herbs makes a luscious topping for steamed asparagus, but is also great with artichokes, fish and, of course, eggs Benedict. For a nutty flavor, try browning the butter before adding it to the blender, and/or top the asparagus with slivered almonds or chopped pecans.
Air-Fryer Asparagus
Use your air fryer to crisp up tender asparagus for a simple and easy side dish. If your air fryer is large enough, you can cook the asparagus in one batch. If it's smaller, cook the asparagus in two batches, keeping the first batch warm as the second batch cooks.
Asparagus & Baby Kale Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad gets a nutrition and flavor boost with the addition of crisp asparagus and dark, leafy baby kale in this healthy recipe. Use arugula or mixed greens for the salad if baby kale isn't at your market.
Easy Sautéed Asparagus
This easy sautéed asparagus comes together in a flash. Tender-crisp asparagus is delicious on its own brightened up with a touch of lemon or jazzed up with a crispy topping, fresh herbs or crumbled cheese with the variations below.
Shaved Asparagus Salad with Truffle Vinaigrette
Raw asparagus and mâche give this salad a crisp bite and a spring vibe. Along those lines, chef Vitaly Paley, of Paley's Place in Portland, Oregon, sometimes swaps thinly sliced raw artichoke hearts for the asparagus to deliver a similar mild, fresh crunch.
Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus with Fig Balsamic
The multilayered fruitiness of fig-infused balsamic (look for it with other vinegars at the market) is a nice balance for the sweet and salty prosciutto-wrapped asparagus spears.
Pickled Asparagus
In this unique asparagus recipe, we swap out the cucumbers typically used for pickling and opt for asparagus spears instead, which remain tender-crisp even after soaking up the sweet-tangy pickling liquid. Serve these pickled asparagus spears as part of an appetizer spread, chop them up to use as a salad topper or munch on them as a zingy, refreshing snack.
Grilled Asparagus
Grilling is a simple and fast way to cook asparagus that yields a delicious result every time. Trimming off about one inch of the asparagus yields the best flavor--the ends are tough and hard to chew.
Asparagus with Warm Vinaigrette
The lively combination of ginger and apricot nectar creates a noteworthy vinaigrette that tastes incredible on fresh asparagus.
Fresh Asparagus-Tomato Salad
Topped with Parmesan cheese and pine nuts, this tasty green salad is perfect for any barbecue or picnic.
Roasted Asparagus Parmesan
This oven-roasted asparagus Parmesan has just the right amount of cheese--and it's incredibly easy to make. Serve this healthy side dish with chicken, fish, lamb--or any other protein.
Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan Breadcrumbs
In this fast asparagus side dish recipe, hazelnuts and Parmesan cheese are mixed with breadcrumbs for an impressive-looking topping.
Summer Grilled Vegetables
Colorful grilled summer vegetables are served with a light and refreshing sauce in this easy side dish that pairs perfectly with just about everything.
Asparagus with Goat Cheese
Grilling gives fresh asparagus a rich, roasted flavor that meshes wonderfully with tangy goat cheese and toasted pine nuts.
Spring Vegetable Salad with Asparagus & Scallions
Asparagus, radishes and scallions herald the start of the spring season at the farmers' market (or in your garden). Take advantage of these early growers and turn them into a spectacular spring salad mix. Keep it in your fridge as a base to top with protein, cheese and dressing for easy packable salads to take to work.
Arugula-Asparagus Salad
Asparagus cooks quickly and tastes best when it's crisp-tender. In this salad recipe it's combined with fresh arugula, mint and homemade pickled onions.