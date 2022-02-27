17 Easy Pistachio Snacks You Can Prep in 20 Minutes or Less
There's never a bad time to whip up a few snacks featuring pistachios, the colorful and heart-healthy nut. Often called the "happy nut" due to its cracked shell resembling a smile, pistachios are undeniably tasty and full of healthful properties—like plant-based protein and fiber. From Peanut Butter, Blueberry & Oat Energy Squares to Pizza Pistachios, these easy recipes serve as the perfect cure to a mid-day slump or quick fix to an after-dinner sweet tooth.
Chai Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. This healthy breakfast recipe has all the warm, spicy flavors of chai topped with creamy bananas and crunchy pistachios for added flavor and texture.
Pistachio & Peach Toast
This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese—plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.
Date-Pistachio Granola Bars
The mix-ins in these homemade granola bars are inspired by ingredients commonly used in Middle Eastern cooking--dates, hazelnuts, pistachios, tahini and cardamom. But feel free to vary the dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or spices to your preference. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
Apple Mini Fruit Pizzas
Round apple slices make a sweet, crisp, no-bake crust for these easy fruit pizzas topped with almond butter, chocolate chips and crunchy pistachios. This fun snack or healthy dessert cuts carbs from a classic cookie-crust fruit pizza.
Pizza Pistachios
Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.
Peanut Butter, Blueberry & Oat Energy Squares
These one-bowl, no-bake energy squares ensure a quick way to refuel during long meetings, tough workouts or that mid-afternoon energy slump. Feel free to swap the blueberries for your favorite dried fruit and the pistachios for your favorite nut--but keep the maple syrup as is; we found using less than 1/2 cup resulted in crumbly bars.
Fruit & Nut Popcorn Trail Mix
Sweet dried fruit, salty nuts and crunchy popcorn are mixed together to make this super-satisfying, homemade trail mix that travels well.
Strawberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark
Strawberries and pistachios top a thin layer of Greek yogurt for a colorful and tasty frozen treat. A sprinkle of chocolate cookie crumbs finishes this satisfying snack or dessert.
Savory Date & Pistachio Bites
A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.
Apple & Pistachios
This apple & pistachio combo is a well-rounded and satisfying snack.
Chocolate-Pistachio Kiwi
Drizzle melted dark chocolate onto sliced kiwis and sprinkle with pistachio nuts for a fast healthy dessert or snack that satisfies your sweet, salty cravings.
Pistachio-White Chocolate Pretzels
Pretzel sticks are all dressed up for a special occasion when dipped in white or dark chocolate, rolled in pistachio nuts and topped with dried cherries.
Pistachio Apricot Crunch Yogurt Topper
Take any flavor of yogurt to new heights by adding a dollop of this sweet and crunchy pistachio and apricot topper.
Clementine & Pistachio Ricotta
Skip sugar-sweetened yogurt and try ricotta instead. Topped with fresh fruit and nuts, it's the perfect healthy snack.
Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark
Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Blood Oranges with Rose Water & Pistachios
Rose water adds subtle floral notes to the agave syrup that's drizzled over blood orange rounds in this recipe. If you prefer to skip it, vanilla extract is a delicious substitute.
Watermelon with Lime
A hit of lime zest and crunchy salt flakes on ripe watermelon is an addictive, salty-sweet way to enjoy a refreshing and hydrating snack. Pair it with a few pistachios for a protein boost.