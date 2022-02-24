24 Diabetes-Friendly Soups That Can Help You Lose Weight

Settle in for some cozy comfort with one of these bowls of soup. Whether it's a creamy veggie soup or a chunky chili, each of these recipes focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and sticks to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium. Plus, these recipes are low-calorie and high-fiber, so you can enjoy something light but filling to help you meet your weight loss goals. Make recipes like our Kohlrabi, Potato & Leek Soup and Chickpea & Potato Curry the centerpiece of your next meal—and pair them with your favorite side salad or a crusty piece of whole-wheat bread.