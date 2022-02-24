Our 35 Best 15-Minute Dinners

Leah Goggins February 24, 2022

These quick, healthy meals are perfect for weekdays. We rely on convenient ingredients, like rotisserie chicken, canned soup and dried or frozen pasta for simple dinners that you can make in 15 minutes or less. Whether you're in the mood for tacos or a fresh salad, there's a four- or five-star recipe for you. You'll want to keep recipes like our Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles and BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw in your back pocket for busy days.

BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

This zippy, creamy slaw is so good you might find yourself making it for other sandwiches. Still, it pairs beautifully with the tangy pulled chicken for an incredibly quick dinner you can make even on your busiest nights. To save even more time, use a preshredded coleslaw blend.

Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon

Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon

Wondering what to do with leftover salmon? This is a delicious and easy way to turn it into another weeknight-friendly, quick dinner. Don't forget to reserve some pasta water--its starch thickens the lemon-garlic pasta sauce and makes it silky-smooth.

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles

Enjoy classic shrimp scampi lightened up with a white wine-butter sauce and zucchini noodles in place of pasta. The tomatoes add some sweetness and color, while the cheese contributes nuttiness and richness.

3-Ingredient Sweet Potato & Brussels Sprout Hash with Chicken Sausage

Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Apple-flavored chicken sausage adds flavor and protein in this quick dinner hash that uses a bag of shaved Brussels sprouts as its hearty, high-fiber base. Steaming the cubed sweet potatoes in the microwave cuts way down on total cook time.

Lemon Chicken Pasta

Lemon Chicken Pasta

In this easy lemon chicken pasta recipe, we love the combination of lemon zest and toasted breadcrumbs. This healthy dinner is made with rotisserie chicken, quick-cooking spiralized zucchini and baby zucchini, so you get a complete meal in just 10 minutes.

Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

This zesty quinoa salad is delicious all on its own, with some serious Mediterranean flair. Make a double batch for lunches later in the week.

Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce

Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce

Ripe tomato and fresh basil give this quick recipe tons of flavor. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.

Creamy Spinach Pasta

Creamy Spinach Pasta

This might be one of the creamiest light pasta dishes you've ever had! The mascarpone cheese adds a richness to the spinach pasta that's unexpected--especially in a healthy pasta recipe.

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.

Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup

Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup

Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.

Strawberry Poppy Seed Salad with Chicken

Strawberry Poppy Seed Salad with Chicken

In this healthy copycat of a takeout salad favorite we combine precooked (or leftover) chicken and poppy seed dressing with fresh greens, strawberries and goat cheese for an easy throw-together meal that's ready in 10 minutes.

15-Minute White Bean, Kale & Kielbasa Soup

Credit: Brie Passano
15-Minute White Bean, Kale & Kielbasa Soup

This quick soup recipe is done in only 15 minutes thanks to convenience products like frozen chopped onion and precooked kielbasa. You'll have a warming winter soup on the table in no time!

15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms

Credit: Brie Passano
15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms

In this quick salmon dinner, salmon fillets are paired with creamy orzo, wilted spinach and earthy mushrooms. Cooking the salmon at a high temperature helps speed up the cooking in this healthy dinner recipe. Look for pre-sliced mushrooms to speed it up even more.

Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps

Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps

We love the retro vibe of these egg salad lettuce wraps. Iceberg lettuce makes a perfect low-carb swap for bread to serve the egg salad.

Quick Shrimp Puttanesca

Quick Shrimp Puttanesca

Because refrigerated fresh pasta cooks much faster than dried pasta, this Italian pasta dish will be on the table lickety-split! Puttanesca, traditionally made with tomatoes, olives, capers, anchovies and garlic, gets a makeover with shrimp for extra protein and artichoke hearts to boost the vegetable servings (and the fiber!). If you can't find frozen artichoke hearts, sub in drained canned artichoke hearts.

Green Goddess Grain Bowl

Green Goddess Grain Bowl

This healthy grain bowl packs in the greens with peas, asparagus and a creamy yogurt dressing. Tofu adds protein while keeping it vegetarian, but you could also swap in cooked shrimp or chicken for a satisfying dinner or packable lunch ready in just 15 minutes.

Toaster-Oven Tostadas

Toaster-Oven Tostadas

Would you believe us if we said you can have restaurant-style tostadas at home in just 15 minutes? It's no problem! Simply layer black beans and Cheddar onto corn tortillas and toast in the toaster oven.

Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

Looking for a new way to turn a bag of frozen cheese ravioli into a satisfying and healthy dinner? This easy pasta recipe calls for just five ingredients but is loaded with fresh flavors. By using grape tomatoes, prewashed spinach and prepared pesto, we eliminate all prep work, making this 15-minute Caprese-inspired ravioli the ideal weeknight meal.

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.

Marinara Meat Sauce Topped Baked Potato

Marinara Meat Sauce Topped Baked Potato

Break out of your pasta routine by subbing in a baked potato in this simple and satisfying dinner for one.

Salmon Sushi Grain Bowl

Salmon Sushi Grain Bowl

Get all the delicious flavors of sushi without the time-consuming rolling with this quick grain bowl recipe. All you need is 15 minutes to get this healthy dinner on the table or to pack it up for lunch at work.

Ham and Broccoli Topped Baked Potato

Ham and Broccoli Topped Baked Potato

Jazz up your simple baked potato with a quickly microwaved topping.

Spring Roll Salad

Spring Roll Salad

All the tastes, color and fun of a spring roll without all the work! This healthy salad recipe is bursting with the colors of rainbow from generous amounts of fresh vegetables, shrimp and whole grains all topped with a peanut dressing for the ultimate satisfying salad.

Buffalo Chicken Grain Bowl

Buffalo Chicken Grain Bowl

Get the flavors of spicy Buffalo chicken wings, without frying, in this nutritious couscous bowl loaded with protein and crisp veggies.

BBQ Pork & Smoked Gouda Quesadillas

BBQ Pork & Smoked Gouda Quesadillas

These satisfying quesadillas get a smoky flavor from the cheese and pork, sweetness from the sauce, and a crisp crunch from the red onion. The pickled jalapeños offer a twist on a typical barbecue sandwich pickle and add a touch of heat.

Chopped Cobb Salad

Chopped Cobb Salad

This single-serving recipe for Cobb salad swaps chicken in for bacon, which makes it a great source of protein for lunch. If you prefer another salad dressing, feel free to use that instead of our honey-mustard vinaigrette.

 

Chopped Chicken & Sweet Potato Salad

Chopped Chicken & Sweet Potato Salad

This easy salad recipe allows for a wonderful use of leftover cooked chicken. Look for escarole in the produce section near the leafy greens; if you can't find it, you can use romaine instead.

Chhole (Chickpea Curry)

Chhole (Chickpea Curry)

Made with convenient canned beans, this quick and healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.

Spanakopita Scrambled Egg Pitas

Spanakopita Scrambled Egg Pitas

This meatless dinner comes together in only 15 minutes, thanks to the convenience of frozen chopped spinach and crumbled feta. We've added a flavorful burst of sun-dried tomato tapenade to spread over the whole-wheat pita before nestling the scrambled eggs inside. If you can't find it, basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto also work well.

Citrus Lime Tofu Salad

Citrus Lime Tofu Salad

This veggie-packed salad has plenty of protein and fiber, so you'll feel full and satisfied. Prep the ingredients ahead of time for an easy vegan lunch idea to pack for work.

White Bean-Sage Cauliflower Gnocchi

White Bean-Sage Cauliflower Gnocchi

Turn lower-carb cauliflower gnocchi into a complete and satisfying meal with this riff on classic brown butter and sage gnocchi. We added beans to amp up the fiber and protein for a fast and healthy dinner.

Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions

Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions

These 15-minute quesadillas are a notch above basic with the addition of sautéed peppers and onions. Let the kiddos load them up with the toppings at the table.

15-Minute Broiled Cod with Tomatoes & Herbed Mayonnaise

Credit: Brie Passano
15-Minute Broiled Cod with Tomatoes & Herbed Mayonnaise

Cod broils quickly in this healthy dinner recipe that's done in only 15 minutes. Sliced tomatoes on top give it a pop of color, while your favorite chopped herbs flavor the mayonnaise that tops the fish.

Two-Ingredient-Dough Margherita Pizza

Two-Ingredient-Dough Margherita Pizza

You won't believe how quick and easy it is to make this healthy pizza. Thanks to a two-ingredient dough that combines self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, there is no need for a rise time. Just roll, top and bake, and you'll have a delicious dinner on the table in under half an hour.

White Bean & Avocado Sandwich

White Bean & Avocado Sandwich

White beans mash seamlessly into a creamy protein-packed spread for a satisfying healthy sandwich that makes for an easy lunch or dinner. Mix it up by trying it with canned chickpeas or black beans. This vegetarian sandwich recipe is also a fiber superstar: avocado, beans, greens and whole-wheat bread team up to give it 15 grams of fiber, more than half of what most women should aim for in a day.

By Leah Goggins