23 Restaurant Copycat Appetizers You Can Make Heart-Healthy at Home
Make the restaurant appetizer ideas you love and give them a healthy twist with these recipes. Whether it's a riff on the guacamole from your favorite Mexican restaurant or a bowl of ceviche that makes you feel like you're dining by the sea, these healthy recipes aim to please. Plus, each dish is low in sodium and saturated fat, so you can eat in a way that promotes heart health. Recipes like our Cuban Stromboli and Tomato & Avocado Salsa are so tasty, you'll want to eat them for dinner.
Cuban Stromboli
Inspired by the classic pressed Cuban sandwich, we've taken the pickle-meets-cold-cuts-and-Swiss-cheese combo and rolled it in pizza dough for a fun party snack that's easy to make.
Almost Chipotle's Guacamole
Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.
Goat Cheese Crostini with Fig Compote
Here, dried figs are simmered in just enough liquid so they soften into a thick jam. Try stirring the leftover compote into your yogurt or oatmeal the next day.
Tomato & Avocado Salsa
You'll love this quick and delicious salsa so much, you'll want to make it for every Taco Night.
Traditional Greek Tahini Dip
Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.
Peach-Mango Salsa
Scoop this easy and healthy peach-mango salsa up with tortilla chips, serve it with grilled chicken, salmon or pork chops, or use it as a taco topper. It's a versatile and vibrant addition to all sorts of meals.
Tequila Guacamole
Margarita lovers will go crazy for this twist on classic guacamole. Spiking your guacamole with tequila adds an extra layer of flavor and blends deliciously with the fresh lime juice and jalapeño. This guacamole is for grown-ups only, but you can omit the tequila if you're serving to kids.
Classic Ceviche
An acidic combination of citrus juices "cooks" fresh fish to make ceviche. Yuzu looks like a bumpy lemon and is prized in Japanese cuisine for its distinctly aromatic juice and rind. Buy yuzu juice in Asian markets and online, or substitute more lemon juice. Recipe adapted from Chef Greg Harrison, Pacific'O Restaurant.
Boneless Buffalo Chicken Wings
Don't save these wings for game night--they're easy enough to make that you can feel comfortable preparing them whenever you're having friends over. And since they're made with pieces of boneless chicken breast, you can eat them with a fork and eliminate messy fingers!
Thai Peanut Chicken Wonton Cups
This appetizer will be a hit at your next party! The wonton cups are filled with chicken, crunchy cabbage and a delicious peanut satay sauce. Make sure to serve them right away as the wonton cups will lose their crispness once refrigerated.
Baked Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chile Dipping Sauce
Ready in 30 minutes, these coconut shrimp appetizers will be a hit at your next party.
Fresh Tomato Salsa
This easy fresh tomato salsa recipe yields about 5 cups of salsa—plenty to serve a crowd. If you like spicy salsa, use the full amount of jalapeños and add more cayenne pepper. Serve with chips, tacos and more.
Caprese Skewers
We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.
Farmy Hummus
Adding baking soda to the soaking liquid for chickpeas tenderizes their skins, yielding extra-creamy hummus. Recipe by Chef/Farmer Stacey Givens of The Side Yard Farm & Kitchen, Portland, OR.
Hasselback Cheesy Garlic Bread
Potatoes were first to benefit from the Hasselback techinique--making thin slices crosswise toward the bottom of the vegetable, but not all the way through, so the potato becomes fanned, seasoned and baked until crisp. Here we've adapted the concept to garlic bread and updated it with cheese for an easy and completely mouthwatering cheesy bread side dish.
Crab & Pea Cakes with Sesame-Ginger Aioli
In this healthy crab cake recipe, the subtle sweetness of crab and peas is complemented with a pop of ginger and sesame oil in the aioli. Crab is available in a range of grades. For a sweeter flavor and more toothsome bite in this appetizer, choose lump or jumbo. Most crabs from the U.S. and Canada are considered good choices for the environment.
Garlic Hummus
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Salmon Tartare
Rich-tasting salmon is brightened with the addition of Meyer lemon in this healthy appetizer recipe. If Meyer lemons aren't available, use a regular lemon for the zest and sub 2 teaspoons lemon juice plus 1 teaspoon orange juice for the Meyer lemon juice. Serve with cucumber slices, endive leaves and toasted baguette, if desired.
Pico de Gallo
This easy, fresh tomato salsa is delicious on tacos, tostadas or simply served with tortilla chips. Since the heat of jalapeños varies, start with one, taste, then add more if you want it hotter. For a sweet-tangy variation, add about 1 cup diced fresh fruit, such as pineapple, mango or peach.
Watermelon Salsa
Sweet, savory and crunchy salsa accompanies grilled pork or chicken rather nicely. Try it with tortilla chips as a refreshing alternative to a tomato salsa.
Grilled Pineapple Salsa with Cucumber (Salsa de Pina Asada con Pepino y Habanero)
Habanero chile gives this caramelized pineapple salsa recipe a little spice. If you're looking to tame the heat, try fresh jalapeños instead. Serve with grilled chicken or fish, as a dip with tortilla chips or on top of your favorite tacos.
Scallop Crudo with Truffle Vinaigrette
This scallop crudo recipe gets a flavorful addition with shaved truffles. To make thinly slicing the scallops easier, freeze them until they are firm but not frozen, about 20 minutes, and then slice.
Pesto Stuffed Mushrooms
This finger food is the perfect healthy appetizer to get your party going. Three ingredients are all it takes to make this elegant hors d'oeuvre—no one will ever guess how easy they were to make! Want to keep things plant-based? Use vegan pesto in the breadcrumb stuffing. You can also swap the whole-wheat breadcrumbs for gluten-free.