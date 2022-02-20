25 Diabetes-Friendly Sunday Dinners You Can Make in One Pot

Enjoy the end of the weekend with one of these simple, flavorful meals. Whether you use your slow-cooker, skillet or favorite pot, these recipes require just one piece of cookware, so you can cut down on cleanup and spend more time enjoying your Sunday. Plus, each recipe focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and sticks to heart-healthy levels of sodium and saturated fat—making it a good fit for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole and Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese are delicious ways to cap a relaxing weekend.