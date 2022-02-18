24 Desserts You Can Make in 5 Minutes
Keep these quick and easy recipes in your back pocket for those moments when your sweet tooth demands satisfaction. Whether you prefer something fruity, chocolaty or boozy, there's something in this mix for you. Enjoy recipes like our 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream when you need something refreshing, or serve up a batch of our Whipped Hot Chocolate when you want a cozy treat.
Whipped Coffee Mochaccino
If you love the whipped coffee trend that's taken the internet by storm, you'll love this mochaccino version of the beverage. Use any milk you like, including any flavored nondairy milks, and stir it together before drinking to enhance the mocha taste of the drink. This version is lower in sugar than the standard whipped coffee, but feel free to add 1 extra tablespoon sugar if it's not sweet enough for you.
Pineapple Nice Cream
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
Turkish Coffee Float
This is not your typical ice cream float. Instead, this coffee drink recipe packs a punch reminiscent of the notorious Turkish brew where the grounds are boiled right in the coffee. A pinch of cardamom adds a little Middle Eastern flavor and using low-fat frozen yogurt instead of full-fat ice cream keeps it on the lighter side.
2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
Whipped Hot Chocolate
Any kind of milk will work in this fun take on hot chocolate that's perfect for special occasions. For other flavor variations, try adding a drop of peppermint extract or a pinch of pumpkin spice or chili powder, depending on the season. You can even swap out half of the milk for coffee for a flavorful twist.
Frozen Chocolate-Coconut Milk with Strawberries
In this quick dessert recipe, fresh strawberries top nondairy chocolate "ice cream" for a cooling treat.
Whipped Shamrock Shake
Like the first sighting of a robin, a pale green minty Shamrock Shake is an annual reminder that spring is on its way. And when you make a homemade version of this fast-food favorite with real ice cream, milk and a refreshing hint of peppermint, you'll feel even more invigorated for the change of season. It's magically delicious that way!
Healthy Hot Cacao
If you're looking for a warm, chocolaty treat that's also nutritious, try this healthy hot chocolate made with cacao powder. It's made from the same cacao beans as cocoa, but without roasting them before grinding. While proponents say skipping the heat processing preserves more nutrients, cacao and cocoa powders offer similar health benefits, including being rich in antioxidants, which may help improve cholesterol and lower blood pressure. They also contain minerals like iron and magnesium, and give you a bit of fiber, which helps to promote a healthy digestive system. Unlike many hot chocolate recipes, which are high in sugar, this flavorful treat is made with only a little bit of agave syrup for sweetness (you can also sub in honey, maple syrup or regular sugar if you don't have agave on hand). In addition to being wholesome and delicious, this recipe is very easy to make—and whips up in less than 5 minutes!
Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream
Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa
Who doesn't love a good boozy hot chocolate? Here we amped up hot chocolate with Baileys Irish Cream and Chambord, which is a raspberry liqueur. While it's certainly delicious as is, garnish with whipped cream, marshmallows or another favorite topping to take this festive drink to the next level.
Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream
This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
Peach & Pound Cake Skewer
Jazz up that leftover pound cake sitting on your counter by turning it into a sweet dessert kebab with fresh or frozen fruit.
Healthy Hot Chocolate
This healthier cup of hot chocolate uses low-fat milk, natural cocoa powder and just enough sugar to sweeten things up without going overboard on calories. As an added bonus, the milk provides a healthy serving of protein and calcium, which you won't get from sugar-loaded powdered hot-chocolate mixes prepared using water. Spice it up with an add-in like orange zest, cinnamon or vanilla for a delicious twist on this classic treat.
Ginger-Berry Dessert
Top Greek yogurt with fresh raspberries and a crushed gingersnap cookie and you've got an easy dessert-for-one, ready in just 5 minutes.
Banana Split Tarts
Ready in just five minutes, this dessert for one is super-satisfying.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Popcorn
This Chocolate Peanut Butter Popcorn is quick, satisfying, and kid friendly. Kids can help prepare by measuring the powdered peanut butter and adding it to popcorn.
Frozen Pineapple Dessert
If you've got canned pineapple chunks on hand, this is an easy dessert. The pineapple is frozen and then blended with sugar and a bit of lime juice.
Strawberry Chocolate Sundae
A healthy alternative to a classic sundae, this dessert is made with frozen yogurt instead of ice cream. Dress up your favorite store-bought frozen yogurt for a sweet treat that's both special and entirely simple. Though this dessert barely needs a recipe, it's as great at a dinner party as it is on the couch watching Netflix on Wednesday.
Salted Caramel and Pretzel Popcorn
Popcorn and pretzels combine for a satisfying snack mix that's perfectly sweetened with a hint of caramel.
Red Wine Ice Cream Float
Step up your cocktail game with this unlikely combination that is not only completely delicious, but also gorgeous. Two of your favorites--red wine and ice cream--are combined to make a fun, fruity dessert cocktail.
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.
Quick Strawberry "Cheesecake"
Get cheesecake flavor without having to bake with this healthy dessert recipe. To make it gluten-free, look for gluten-free graham crackers.
Strawberry Ice Cream Sandwiches
Skip premade and try this healthy ice cream sandwich recipe with your favorite nonfat frozen yogurt and graham crackers. Make extra, wrap individually and keep them in the freezer for when you need a sweet, low-calorie dessert.
Champagne Float
An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.