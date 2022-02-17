33 Copycat Snack Recipes You Can Make at Home
Skip a trip to the grocery store with these recipes that put a healthy twist on snackable favorites. Swap your favorite Girl Scout cookie for an equally delicious energy ball, or make your own fruit snacks at home with just a few ingredients. Whatever you're in the mood for, there's a sweet or salty snack in this mix for you. Recipes like our Caramel Delight Energy Balls and Homemade Oven-Dried Strawberries are flavorful treats you'll always want to have on hand.
Caramel Delight Energy Balls
Think of these easy no-bake cookies as a healthy makeover of one of our favorite Girl Scout Cookies--chewy caramel, dark chocolate and toasted coconut come together with fiber-boosting oats instead of sugar and flour. And the best part? They take only 15 minutes from start to finish.
Garlic Hummus
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars
Dates provide all the sweetness you need for these no-bake energy bars. Each square serves up a hearty dose of protein--thanks to peanut butter and peanuts--as well as fiber from rolled oats. Kids will love the chewy bites with crunchy nuts.
Mango Fruit Leather
This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home.
Roasted Butternut Squash Seeds
Don't throw away your butternut squash seeds; roast them instead! Roasted butternut squash seeds make a great snack or salad topper. Enjoy them plain or jazzed up with one of the variations below. This recipe can be doubled or tripled depending on how many seeds you have, and you can also use this basic recipe for other types of squash seeds, such as acorn.
Homemade Oven-Dried Strawberries
These homemade oven-dried strawberries have a deeply fruity, sweet-tart flavor you can savor just by turning on your oven. Enjoy them on their own, add them to trail mix or use them as a topping to yogurt or ice cream.
Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers
Turn leftover brown rice and quinoa from dinner or meal-prepping into these delicious crispy crackers that are loaded with three good-for-you seeds--and create an everything-bagel flavor, without the bagel. The whole grains that make up this copycat cracker recipe add lots of fiber for a healthy snack that pairs perfectly with hummus or cheese.
Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning
Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.
Air-Fryer Kale Chips
Homemade kale chips are incredibly easy to make. Thanks to the air fryer, fresh kale leaves turn extra crispy in under 15 minutes with much less fat than some store-bought options. Warning: These will go fast!
Garlic-Parmesan Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Garlic bread meets pumpkin seeds in this baked pumpkin seed recipe--and they really hit it off!
Apricot-Sunflower Granola Bars
Easy to make at home, these nut-free granola bars can be adjusted to your taste preferences. Simply vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the apricots and seeds in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
Super-Seed Snack Bars
Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.
Classic Hummus
It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.
Almond-Honey Power Bar
Great for breakfast on the go! Golden roasted nuts, seeds and oats are enveloped by flavorful almond butter in these delectably chewy, no-fuss energy bars. Unrefined turbinado sugar adds a deep caramelly undertone. Feel free to use light brown sugar instead. Bars stored at room temperature will be softer than those that are refrigerated.
Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars
There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
Homemade Trail Mix
Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts.
Fruit & Nuts Snack Mix
Whip up a big batch of this sweet and salty mix for on-the-go fuel or to have on hand for after-school snacks.
Homemade Microwave Popcorn
Make your own microwave popcorn--it's the simplest technique for making popcorn at home and only requires popcorn kernels and a single brown bag. You'll pop up a perfectly fluffy, light snack each time.
Coconut Fruit & Nut Bars
With just five ingredients, these simple, no-bake energy bars are tastier than any bars you can buy! Dates, cashews, almonds and coconut whir up in the food processor for an easy homemade version of a Larabar. Pack one up for a healthy snack for work, or send some off with your kids for an energizing snack before soccer practice.
Spicy Chile-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Salty, spicy and garlicky, these roasted pumpkin seeds are the perfect snack for any time of day. Increase the quantity of ground chile if you want 'em extra hot.
Blueberry-Cashew Granola Bars
Coconut extract gives these homemade granola bars tropical-inspired flavor. Feel free to swap the blueberries, cashews and flaxseeds for any combination of your favorite dried fruit, nuts or seeds. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
EatingWell Energy Bars
Instead of buying pricy energy bars, fuel your fitness routine with this great-tasting homemade energy bar recipe. Whether you use these energy bars as a pre-workout snack or to refuel and recover post-workout, they'll give your body what it needs. Best of all, you can make this energy bar recipe in minutes.
Smoky Pumpkin Seeds
Smoked paprika and garlic powder punch up the flavor in this easy roasted pumpkin seeds recipe.
Dark Chocolate Trail Mix
Double, triple or quadruple this healthy trail mix recipe and keep it on hand for when you need a sweet snack.
Green Tahini Ranch Dip
Fresh spinach and herbs blended with tahini and garlic make this tahini dip recipe perfect for crudités--or try it as a vegan alternative to regular ranch dressing.
Fresh Tomato Salsa with Marjoram
Enjoy this fresh tomato sauce hot or cold. Its bold flavor is delicious in a simple pasta salad or topping any protein just off the grill.
Date-Pistachio Granola Bars
The mix-ins in these homemade granola bars are inspired by ingredients commonly used in Middle Eastern cooking--dates, hazelnuts, pistachios, tahini and cardamom. But feel free to vary the dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or spices to your preference. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
Spiced Crackers
Give plain crackers a flavorful boost when you roast them with paprika and oregano. For a touch of smokiness, try smoked paprika instead of regular. Serve with hummus, cheese or your favorite dip.
Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds
Salt-and-vinegar seasoning isn't just for chips. These roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with salt and vinegar are a briny, crunchy treat. Soaking the seeds in vinegar ensures that the deep vinegary flavor remains after baking.
Kale Chips
Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the pans.
Lime & Parmesan Popcorn
Skip the bag of microwaved popcorn and satisfy a snack craving by making your own flavored popcorn. In this healthy popcorn recipe, we use Parmesan cheese, lime zest and a hint of chili powder, but feel free to use your favorite spices. For the best flavor, opt for olive oil cooking spray to help the toppings stick to the popcorn.
Chile-Lime Peanuts
These spicy nuts were inspired by ones sold by street vendors across Mexico. If you can only find salted peanuts, omit the added salt. Add the maximum amount of cayenne pepper if you want an extra hit of spice.