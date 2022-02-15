16 Pork Dinners That Can Help You Lose Weight
Juicy, tender pork takes the spotlight in these light dinners. Each meal is low-calorie and high-fiber, so you can hit your nutrition goals while staying satisfied. Whether you're in the mood for tenderloin with a sweet and savory glaze or a salad with spicy pork chops, there's a recipe for you in this mix. Recipes like our Garlic-Herb Roast Pork Tenderloin with Parsnip Puree & Kale and Honey-Mustard Pork with Spinach & Smashed White Beans are so tasty, you'll want to make them on repeat.
Honey-Mustard Pork with Spinach & Smashed White Beans
Drizzle the quick honey-mustard pan sauce over the pork and beans in this 30-minute dinner for a comforting, healthy weeknight meal.
Honey-Harissa Pork Tenderloin with Saffron Freekeh & Zucchini
In this 30-minute healthy dinner recipe, whole-grain freekeh cooks unattended while you finish the rest of the meal. Using baby vegetables cuts down on prep time because they can be cooked whole. Look for them near prepared and/or specialty vegetables. If you can't find them, use 4 cups sliced small zucchini or summer squash instead (1/2-inch-thick slices).
Roast Pork, Asparagus & Cherry Tomato Bowl
In this healthy grain bowl dinner recipe, hummus may seem like an unconventional dressing ingredient, but here we thin it with some hot water to make a rich, creamy drizzle.
Garlic-Herb Roast Pork Tenderloin with Parsnip Puree & Kale
Here we blitz parsnips with milk and butter for a flavorful alternative to mashed potatoes to go with the pork and greens.
Italian Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Vegetables & Quinoa
For the best flavor in this easy roasted pork tenderloin dish, start marinating the pork the night before or get it going before you head off to work in the morning. Then, when you get home, all that's left to do is roast the pork and vegetables and prepare the quinoa for this easy healthy dinner. This recipe makes extra quinoa--use the leftovers as a base for easy meal-prep lunches, salads, stir-fries later in the week.
Shichimi Togarashi Pork Chops with Spicy Greens
Spicy greens like arugula or mizuna complement the mild heat from the shichimi togarashi that coats these easy pork chops, but any mix of greens will work well. Grated Asian pears add a sweet note to this zippy salad. If you can't get your hands on them, firm unripe Anjou pears can easily take their place.
Garlic and Herb Roast Pork and Vegetables
Perfectly seasoned roast pork and potatoes are sure to please your guests!
Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables
In this easy one-pan dinner, boneless pork loin roast is cooked over a bed of carrots and parsnips for an all-in-one dish that makes an impressive centerpiece for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. Choose free-range heritage pork if you can--its flavor really shines with no more seasoning than a bit of thyme and a little sea salt. If you'd like, dress up the meal with a traditional Irish apple condiment--Ploughmans chutney or Bramley applesauce, which you can find in specialty stores and online.
Pork, Farro, Bean, and Sweet Potato Stew
This stew recipe is a great choice for a warming fall or winter dinner. Because it uses shredded, cooked pork it's a relatively quick slow-cooker meal, ready in under 3 hours.
Vietnamese Pork & Broccoli "Rice" Bowls
Broccoli gets a whirl in your food processor, with rice-like results, in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with hot sauce and limes for an extra kick.
Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower "Rice"
Cut carbs and calories by using cauliflower "rice" instead of regular rice in this 30-minute pork paprikash recipe.
Cauliflower, Pancetta & Olive Spaghetti
Don't ditch your pasta-cooking water! The flavorful liquid retains a touch of the pasta's starch, which helps your sauce cling to the pasta in this healthy pasta recipe.
Pork & Snap Pea Lo Mein
Lo mein is a Chinese restaurant takeout favorite that's easy to make at home. This lo mein recipe features lean pork loin chops and snap peas, but snow peas or asparagus work well too. Serve with shredded radish and cabbage tossed with rice vinegar.
Pork with Fresh Corn Salad
In this healthy and quick recipe, slices of roasted pork tenderloin are served on a bed of baby spinach alongside a colorful salad of fresh corn kernels, jicama, and blackberries.
Pork and Hominy Soup
Hominy is an excellent source of Vitamin B and fiber, and has about half the calories of white rice. In this satisfying, one-pot posole recipe it's cooked with tomatoes and pork tenderloin and is ready in under an hour.
Posole Pork Chops
For a well-balanced pork, vegetable and rice dinner that requires less than 10 minutes of hands-on effort, turn to this flavorful slow cooker recipe.