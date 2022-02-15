16 Pork Dinners That Can Help You Lose Weight

These recipes make it easy to start your day with a healthy breakfast, no matter how busy you are. With breakfast-friendly staples on hand like yogurt, whole-wheat bread or frozen fruit, you can whip up delicious toasts, parfaits or frosty smoothies in no time. Whether you want something simple, like a peanut butter-banana sandwich, or something a little indulgent, like avocado toast with buttery mozzarella cheese, there's a recipe for you. Recipes like our Pecan Butter & Pear Toast and Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie will have you feeling ready to face the day ahead.