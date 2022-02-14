32 Heart-Healthy Snacks with 100 Calories or Less

Sometimes you just need a quick bite to help power you through the day, and this mix of snacks is sure to have something you'll love. Whether you need a batch snack you can make for the whole week or a dip everyone can dig into between meals, these recipes are a healthy, tasty way to feel satisfied until your next meal. Plus, each recipe is low in saturated fat and sodium, so you can snack while protecting your heart health. Recipes like our Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins and Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers are light, delicious snacks that you'll want to make on repeat.