26 Vegetarian Twists on Your Favorite Super Bowl Foods
Whether you love dishing up bowls of chili for the big game or serving platters of loaded sliders and nachos, this mix of recipes has something for you. Mushrooms with a savory breadcrumb stuffing, spicy breaded cauliflower "wings" and queso loaded with delicious chopped veggies are all tasty ways to bring flavor to your Super Bowl Sunday spread without meat. Recipes like our Vegetarian Antipasto Sliders and Carrot Dog Pigs in a Blanket are sure to be the real winners of the night.
Vegan Cauliflower Buffalo Wings
Looking for a healthy appetizer for your Super Bowl party or another casual get-together? These vegan Buffalo cauliflower wings are sure to hit the spot. Coated in panko breadcrumbs and spices, these Buffalo cauliflower bites are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside--and don't forget the vegan ranch sauce! This is one of those healthy Super Bowl recipes you won't be able to resist.
Butternut Squash Queso Fundido
This cheesy dip recipe is lightened up by subbing mashed butternut squash for some of the melted cheese. We also loaded it with chili-spiced caramelized onions. Serve this healthy makeover with tortilla chips or sliced jicama for dipping.
Loaded Sheet-Pan Nachos
This quick and easy Super Bowl recipe has been referred to as "the best nachos people have ever had." With easy-to-find ingredients, an optional pop of tang and spice from the pickled jalapeños, and the salsa verde and sour cream for serving, we think it's earned its title!
Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole
Top crispy sweet potato skins with guacamole for a healthy take on classic potato skins in this easy crowd-pleasing recipe.
Avocado Fries with Sriracha Aioli
Creamy avocados are a delicious foil to crunchy breading in this healthy oven-fried avocado fries recipe. Dip into spicy Sriracha dipping sauce for a flavor explosion. Save your ripe avocados for guacamole or toast—only firm ones will do when making these fries.
Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
This recipe for spicy Buffalo cauliflower bites is a great vegetarian alternative to Buffalo wings. Roasted cauliflower stands in for chicken and provides more fiber and fewer calories. Serve this easy appetizer with carrot sticks, celery and your favorite ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Carrot Dog Pigs in a Blanket
Carrots replace cocktail wieners in this healthy update of pigs in a blanket. Soaking the carrot "dogs" in a smoky marinade is the key to giving them that hot dog flavor, for a vegan app meat-eaters will love too. Serve with dipping sauces like honey mustard or ranch dressing to take these to the next level.
Vegan Spinach-Artichoke Dip
This vegan spinach-artichoke dip gets its umami flavor from miso and nutritional yeast, and gets creamy texture from cashews. This vegan dip is rich without feeling heavy. Serve with chips or sliced fresh vegetables for dipping.
Lentil Chili
This vegan lentil chili is easy and satisfying, with earthy flavors balanced by spices. Use this basic chili recipe to customize with your favorite add-ins.
Vegetarian Antipasto Sliders
These vegetarian sliders are a delicious twist on the classic Italian app. Look for soft, pull-apart dinner rolls in the bakery section of your grocery store. If you can't find them, swap in 6 whole-wheat burger buns and make larger sandwiches.
Sweet Potato Tater Tot Nachos ("Totchos")
Make a crowd favorite even better with this nachos upgrade that uses sweet potato tots instead of classic tortilla chips for nachos that are a little sweet, a little crisp and pack in tons of flavor.
Crispy Parmesan Mushroom Fries with Ranch Sauce
If you're looking for a new way to enjoy portobello mushrooms, look no further. These meaty mushrooms are sliced, then coated in crispy breadcrumb topping. Hot out of the oven, they're served with a creamy ranch sauce. They're a perfect lower-carb alternative to regular french fries!
Four-Bean & Pumpkin Chili
This healthy vegetarian chili has a fragrant touch of cinnamon for added flavor. Let diners top it with whatever suits their taste.
Homemade Nachos with Ratatouille & Feta
In this new spin on sheet-pan nachos, we top homemade pita chips with ratatouille and feta for a healthy snack or meal that kids and adults will enjoy. Baking your own pita chips is easy, plus it helps keep sodium levels in check to balance out the salty feta on top.
Sweet Potato Hash Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Diced sweet potato, bell peppers and apples make a vegan stuffing inspired by the flavors of sausage. To add that savory flavor, we use poultry seasoning (don't worry, there's no actual poultry in it!). Piled into portobello mushroom caps, it creates a beautiful and filling plant-based main dish--perfect for the holidays.
Vegan Quinoa Chili
This light but filling vegan quinoa chili is packed with fresh veggies, with quinoa adding protein and fiber along with black beans. Complete this easy one-pot dinner with vegan cheese, dairy-free yogurt or your favorite chili toppings.
Jackfruit Nachos
Serve these vegetarian nachos at your next party, and watch them disappear. All the classic nacho flavors are here--black beans, Mexican cheese, spicy jalapeño--plus jackfruit, a super-meaty tropical fruit that serves as a filling but meat-free topping for these easy nachos.
Vegan Charcuterie Board
A dairy-free dip sets the tone for this vegan "charcuterie" board. Rainbow carrots and crisp pear slices offer refreshing crunch and visual appeal, while an assortment of seeded crackers and mini toasts make blank canvases for spreads and jams. Blackberries and grapes lend a fresh and fruity finish.
Cheesy Zucchini Tots
Not one, not two, but three cheeses make these low-carb cheesy zucchini tots live up to their name. Bake them in the oven or fry them in your air fryer for a crisp exterior and a gooey, melted center. Don't use pre-shredded cheese here; shred it fresh for the best and creamiest results. Serve with ketchup, marinara, ranch or your favorite dipping sauce.
Creamy Cauliflower-Jalapeño Popper Dip
Creamy, cheesy and tangy—this super-easy warm dip has everything you love about jalapeño poppers without the individual prep work. And it's better for you, thanks to the riced cauliflower stirred into every spoonful. Adjust the level of heat to your tastes with either mild or spicy pickled jalapeños. If you prefer smaller pieces of the hot pepper, feel free to chop the jalapeños.
Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili
Grab your crock pot for this hearty and easy vegan chili, which is chock-full of great-tasting and good-for-you ingredients, including pinto and black beans, red pepper, tomatoes and butternut squash. Once a little chopping is done, all you have to do is dump the ingredients in the slow cooker, making this colorful veggie chili the perfect weeknight dinner. A garnish of fresh avocado and chopped cilantro is a nice touch.
Panko-&-Parmesan-Crusted Mushrooms
Serve these rich and tender mushrooms filled with panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese alone as an appetizer or alongside anything from pork to fish. To ensure even cooking, look for mushrooms that are similar in size.
Mexican Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
We've taken some key burrito ingredients--black beans, corn and spicy pepper Jack cheese--and piled them into roasted portobello mushroom caps for a delicious and satisfying vegetarian dinner. Serve these with pico de gallo or any of your favorite burrito toppings!
Vegetarian Sliders with Black Beans, Chard & Poblanos
These vegetarian sliders are filling, flavorful and make for a great protein-packed main dish. Take your time patting the beans dry: it keeps the sliders from falling apart. You can make 8 larger patties, to fit regular-size buns, but try to keep them about 1/2 inch thick so they'll heat through under the broiler without burning.
Sweet Potato Wontons
Asian wonton wrappers make delectable little cups to hold a curried sweet potato filling. They'll be a hit at your next party.
Vegetable Chili Con Queso
A zesty party dip served warm combines three kinds of beans with colorful vegetables and plenty of cheese. Serve it with baked tortilla chips.