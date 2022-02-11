16 Waffle Recipes for Your Galentine's Day Brunch
Valentine's Day falls on a Monday this year, meaning a Sunday brunch with your besties is in order. "Galentine's Day," which falls on February 13, was coined by girlboss and waffle maven Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) in season two of Parks and Recreation. The purpose of the holiday is simply to celebrate your friendships. In honor of the holiday, we've rounded up a few of our favorite recipes to whip up for brunch. As Knope says, "We need to remember what's important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn't matter, but work is third." Pop the bubbly and grab your friends, it's time to celebrate!
Multi-Grain Waffles
Traditional waffles are a butter-laden, high-carb indulgence, but they make the transition to good fats and smart carbs beautifully, yielding crisp, nutty-tasting waffles with all the sweet pleasure of the original. The batter can also be used for pancakes.
Yeasted Waffles
Once you taste the rich, tangy flavor that yeast adds to this whole-grain waffle recipe, you'll never want to go back to plain waffles. With leftover batter--if you have any--you can have make-ahead weekday waffles hot off the iron in about the same amount of time it takes to toast frozen ones.
Waffle-Maker Latkes
Skip the greasy mess with this healthy latke recipe by frying your potato pancakes in a waffle iron instead. Serve with sour cream and applesauce for dipping.
Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich
Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.
Vegan Waffles
The mix of whole-wheat and all-purpose flour gives these vegan waffles structure and depth while flaxseed meal and soymilk stand in as alternatives to eggs and dairy. Served topped with fresh fruit and/or maple syrup.
Wild Rice Waffles with Chicken Tenders
Because these waffles reheat so well, you can skip feeling like a short-order cook—slinging them out one at a time—and prep them all ahead. Paired with chicken tenders you bread in advance and a sweet-and-spicy maple butter, you have a winning brunch, with minimal fuss.
Blue Corn Waffles Rancheros
One of the specialties at Hidden Kitchen in Cayucos, California, is the blue corn waffles. They're served up in nine savory and sweet ways. The owners wouldn't part with the recipe, but this homage to the rancheros-like "Cayucos Cowboy" is pretty tasty.
Gluten-Free Almond Flour Waffles
Almond meal stands in for flour and adds texture and nutty flavor to this easy gluten-free waffle.
Strawberry Jam & Goat Cheese Waffle Sandwiches
Frozen waffles might not seem like much on their own, but filling them with a sweet and savory combo of jam and goat cheese takes them to a new level. Assemble and toast multiple sandwiches at once, then freeze them to heat-and-eat on demand. Look for high-protein frozen waffles to bump up the satiety factor.
Ham & Gruyère Hash Brown Waffles
This healthy breakfast-for-dinner recipe skips stirring up a traditional batter and uses frozen hash browns to make crunchy waffles instead. Top the waffles with a little cultured butter and chives or a dollop of whole-grain mustard and serve with a big green salad. Keep the waffles warm in a 250°F oven between batches, if desired. You can use a 20-ounce bag of shredded fresh potatoes instead of the frozen ones--no need to squeeze them in Step 2.
Gingerbread Waffles with Caramelized Squash
Makini Howell's Plum empire in Seattle includes a fine-dining restaurant, salad-bar joint, dessert shop and food truck—to give people plenty of ways to try out plant-based eating. These aromatic waffles are a fall favorite at Plum Bistro.
Cornmeal Waffles with Blueberry Compote
Waffles are back on the menu with a lightened-up version made with cornmeal and served with a sweet blueberry topping. It's easy enough for the weekend, but special enough for entertaining.
Savory Waffles with Herb Gravy and Crispy Chicken Tenders
Waffles aren't just for breakfast anymore! This savory variation with crispy chicken and a delicious herb gravy is comfort food at its best.
Poppy Seed Oat Waffles with Citrus Syrup
Who says you always need maple syrup on your waffles? These nutritious and satisfying poppy seed waffles--made with fiber-filled oats--are served with a fruity citrus syrup that cooks up in no time at all.
Rhubarb Waffles with Rhubarb Sauce
These light and crispy rhubarb waffles are made with whole-wheat flour and egg whites and topped with a sweet and tangy rhubarb sauce. If there's any sauce left over, drizzle it on a scoop of frozen yogurt.
EatingWell Waffles
These healthy waffles are made from a blend of whole-wheat and regular flour plus nonfat buttermilk and canola oil. Top with fresh berries or sliced peaches and yogurt for a satisfying start to any day.