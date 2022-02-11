16 Waffle Recipes for Your Galentine's Day Brunch

Valentine's Day falls on a Monday this year, meaning a Sunday brunch with your besties is in order. "Galentine's Day," which falls on February 13, was coined by girlboss and waffle maven Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) in season two of Parks and Recreation. The purpose of the holiday is simply to celebrate your friendships. In honor of the holiday, we've rounded up a few of our favorite recipes to whip up for brunch. As Knope says, "We need to remember what's important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn't matter, but work is third." Pop the bubbly and grab your friends, it's time to celebrate!