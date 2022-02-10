18 Valentine's Day Desserts for Two
Second to a kiss under the Eiffel Tower, there's nothing more romantic than sharing a dessert with your special someone. Since most won't be jet-setting to Paris this Valentine's Day, we'll settle for a shareable sweet. From our Chocolate Soufflé to our Caramel Apple Crisp, we've rounded up ten dessert recipes that make just enough for two. These confections are the perfect end to a candlelit dinner and a thoughtful way to treat your sweetheart.
Lemon Meringue Tart for Two
A mile-high meringue is possible only if the egg white, bowl and beaters are at room temperature.
Strawberry-Black Pepper Tart for Two
Black pepper gives sweet strawberries a kick in this free-form tart. Expect some of the strawberry juices to ooze over the top of the crust while baking.
Grilled Apples with Cheese & Honey
Dessert meets the cheese plate when you drizzle grilled apples and flavorful cheese with honey and toasted pecans for a quick and healthy finish to any meal for two. This is a good chance to try some exotic honeys--their nuances will shine in this simple dessert.
Chocolate Souffle
Soufflés may look like a restaurant-only dessert, but they are actually easy to make. Whip them up right after dinner and enjoy while they're still warm from the oven.
Caramel Apple Crisp for Two
Caramel adds a sweet and salty note to this classic apple crisp designed just for two. Store-bought caramel sauce works well here, but it's easy to make your own if you prefer. Drizzle it over the warm apple crisp right before serving if you want to make this easy dessert an extra-special treat.
Chocolate Meringues with Chocolate Topper and Raspberries
Allow this delicious meringue dessert to chill for 2 hours before topping with the chocolate topper and raspberries.
Chocolate Fondue
The chocolate will stiffen if it gets cold, so enjoy it while it's still warm. Skewer and dip anything you like--pear slices, dried apricots, even marshmallows.
2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
Apple Crème Brûlées
Impress your guests with this fruity version of crème brûlée, made with low-fat Greek yogurt instead of heavy cream, and baked over apples flavored with cinnamon and cardamom.
Bananas in Brown Sugar-Rum Sauce
Bananas cooked in a delectable brown-sugar-rum sauce make for a quick yet impressive dessert.
Rustic Pear Tart
Who says you can't have your tart and eat it, too? This deceptively simple fall dessert is made for special celebrations. Look for a fragrant pear that's nonetheless firm to the touch.
Fresh Figs with Yogurt & Honey
This simple, low-calorie dessert recipe pairs a homemade yogurt cheese with fresh figs, a touch of sweet honey and a sprinkling of crunchy walnuts. The best time to find fresh figs is during the summer through early fall.
Chocolate Avocado Shake
This rich, healthy chocolate shake recipe is dairy-free and gets its creaminess from avocado instead of ice cream. If you aren't avoiding dairy, you can use regular low-fat milk and any type of semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips in place of the nondairy chocolate chips.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Strudel
Spring's best combo--strawberries and rhubarb--fill this simple strudel for two.
Maple-Walnut Tapioca Pudding
Turn comforting tapioca pudding into a special dessert for two by spiking it with pure maple syrup and finishing it with a simple spiced maple-nut topping.
Old-Fashioned Fruit Crumble For Two
A fruit crumble is a sure way to satisfy the sweet tooth and add another serving of fruit to your diet. We've used blueberries here, but any fresh or frozen fruit can stand in to meet your family's taste preference. Leave small berries whole, but peel, pit and chop larger fruits, such as peaches or plums.
Marsala-Poached Figs over Ricotta
Vanilla-infused ricotta cheese is the perfect foil for saucy poached figs.
Quick "Cheesecake"
Schmear ricotta cheese and your favorite jam on graham crackers for an instant cheesecake.