22 Diabetes-Friendly Dinners That Are Low in Carbs

Just because you have diabetes doesn't mean you need to cut out carbs entirely—getting in your daily dose of carbohydrates fuels your body, giving you energy for the day ahead. But on days when you want to scale back your intake, turn to one of these delicious dinners with 15 or fewer grams per serving. Each recipe highlights complex carbs, like whole grains, and sticks to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium for a diabetes-friendly meal. With recipes like our Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips and Easy Sesame Chicken with Green Beans on the menu, you're in for something healthy and tasty.