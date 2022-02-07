Our 12 Best Tomato Soup Recipes
These four- and five-star soups aren't just healthy—they're unbelievably delicious. These bowls prove there's a tomato soup recipe for any time of year with flavorful add-ins like chopped cucumber, herbaceous croutons and convenient store-bought tortellini. You'll love recipes like our Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons and Easy Tomato Gazpacho made with fresh or canned tomatoes, so you can enjoy these flavors throughout the year.
Creamy Tomato Soup with Tortellini
If you're a fan of the classic dipping duo of toasty grilled cheese and tomato soup then you'll want to try this combo: cheese-filled pasta floating in an earthy tomato base gives you that same craveable carb-and-creamy mashup, without all the crumbs. This family-friendly tomato tortellini soup is popular with kids, but adults will love it too--both its flavor and the fact that it requires less than 30 minutes of active time to prepare.
Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons
Skip the dipping and add crispy grilled cheese croutons right into your soup instead. Don't have a panini press? Make the grilled cheese for the croutons in a skillet or in a waffle maker instead. Opt for San Marzano tomatoes if you can. They have a much richer flavor and they tend to be lower in sodium.
José Andrés's Gazpacho
Gazpacho is a delicious way to eat more veggies. Think of it as a vegetable smoothie. Not only does Chef José Andrés keep a pitcher of this healthy gazpacho recipe in his refrigerator all summer, it's also served at Beefsteak, his chain of vegetable-driven restaurants.
Tomato-Basil Soup with Herbed Focaccia Croutons
Created by chef Fabio Viviani of Siena Tavern in Chicago, this vegetarian tomato-basil soup recipe takes full advantage of fresh tomatoes. Roma or plum tomatoes are fleshy, low in seeds and cheap--making them a good candidate for tomato soup. During peak season you may also see other suitable plum-shaped heirloom varieties at your farmers' market, but you can also ask for any low-seed, fleshy varieties they may have. While this silky soup is the perfect partner for grilled cheese sandwiches, the homemade croutons add an herby-crunchy accent that should not be missed.
Easy Tomato Gazpacho
Many gazpacho recipes are thickened with bread, but this one uses just vegetables, making it a gluten-free refresher for a hot summer day. The key to any flavorful gazpacho is giving it time to rest. The flavors meld and become cohesive when the soup is allowed to sit a bit before serving.
Tomato Soup
This simple tomato soup is perfect paired with your favorite grilled cheese sandwich. Make a double batch and freeze the extra for rainy-day emergencies.
Grilled Tomato Gazpacho
Grill the vegetables for this refreshing soup earlier in the day or even the night before. We sometimes serve the gazpacho in clear Spanish wine tumblers to show off the rich color.
Quick Tomato Soup
This is a great "pantry soup"--that is, it comes together in minutes from ingredients that you can keep on hand all the time.
Roasted Tomato Soup
Roasting the vegetables for this simple summer soup enhances their inherent sweetness. The recipe is from EatingWell reader Tracey Medeiros of Atlanta, Georgia.
Summer Tomato Gazpacho
This easy gazpacho recipe is a great way to use less-than-beautiful-but-still-great-tasting tomatoes since they get whirled up in a food processor. The chilled soup is served here with Mexican sour gherkins--bite-size cucumbers that look like mini watermelons and have a slightly sour flavor. Look for them at your farmers' market.
Creamy Tomato Bisque with Mozzarella Crostini
We use high-in-protein and low-in-fat silken tofu and a bit of rice instead of heavy cream to thicken this French-inspired tomato soup. Topped with a melted-cheese crostini, it's almost like getting your grilled cheese and tomato soup all in one.
Roasted Tomato-Bread Soup
Tomatoes, onions and garlic develop a deep, rich flavor when roasted. A mix of different colored cherry tomatoes will add a playful note. This soup is adapted from a recipe in Amy Goldman's book The Heirloom Tomato: From Garden to Table (Bloomsbury USA, 2008).