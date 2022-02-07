11 Weeknight Dinners EatingWell Editors Make Again & Again
Lean on these delicious dinners on busy days, whether you want a cozy soup or a roasted tray of meat and veggies. From a savory vegetarian dinner that kids love to a one-pot meal that you can customize however you want, our editors turn to this mix of recipes time and time again. Recipes like our One-Pot Beans & Rice with Corn & Salsa and Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken are so tasty, they'll soon be regulars in your routine, too.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken
I make this recipe every couple weeks come winter time. Any recipe that uses rotisserie chicken to speed up dinner is a winner in my book. Add to that the fact that this soup tastes like it's been simmering for hours when it really only takes about 10 minutes! - Addie Knight, Content Manager
Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
Whenever I need a quick and flavorful dinner, I turn to this recipe. The sauce is creamy, delicious and works well with just about any protein you can think of (you can also try it with salmon or shrimp). While the chicken cooks, I like to make some pasta to go alongside to soak up all of the sauce. - Alex Loh, Assistant Digital Editor
One-Pot Beans & Rice with Corn & Salsa
I keep this recipe in my back pocket for nights when I need to fall back on pantry ingredients. Canned beans, long-grain rice, canned tomatoes and frozen corn make this dinner simple but fresh. Top it with lots of hot sauce, a sprinkle of shredded cheese and the recommended chopped cilantro for a cozy end to the day. - Leah Goggins, Digital Fellow
Falafel
I'm always on the hunt for quick and easy vegetarian meals the family will eat. This easy pan-fried spin on falafel has become a family favorite. The 7-year-old will dunk the chickpea patties in ketchup and has been known to eat three or four patties in one sitting. The rest of us enjoy them with the tahini sauce and other fixings. I'm not a planner, so my biggest hurdle with this recipe was remembering to soak the chickpeas the night before. A calendar reminder helps with that and the rest is easy! - Penelope Wall, Senior Editorial Director
Honey-Garlic Salmon
I make this Honey-Garlic Salmon at least twice a month. It's a real crowd-pleaser, and my husband absolutely loves it. The fish cooks in under 10 minutes, so it's perfect for quick weeknight meals. I like pairing it with a bag of microwaveable rice and some steamed broccoli for a super easy, healthy and flavorful dinner. - Jaime Ritter, Senior Digital Editor
Spicy Noodles with Pork, Scallions & Bok Choy
I make this stir fry from Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD all the time. It's super easy to modify with different veggies and whatever noodles you have on hand. - Sophie Johnson, Social Media Editor
Sautéed Cabbage
I love this recipe for simple sautéed cabbage so much, I'll center my meal around it. It's delicious with grilled sausage or baked chicken thighs. - Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD, Associate Editorial Director
Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli
I'm a huge fan of any sheet-pan dinner, and this recipe combines some of my favorite ingredients. I love that I can toss all of the ingredients in the oven and step away. To save even more time, I'll use baby carrots so I have even less to prep. Plus, everything is made with just one pan, so cleanup is ridiculously easy. - Alex Loh, Assistant Digital Editor
Sheet-Pan Maple-Mustard Pork Chops & Carrots
The maple-mustard flavor combination on this 30-minute dinner is amazing. You can add little sweet potato chunks or Brussels sprouts to the sheet pan for some extra veggie content—I just add some extra mustard so there's enough sauce for the bonus veg. - Leah Goggins, Digital Fellow
Smoky Maple-Mustard Salmon
This Smoky Maple Mustard Salmon is my favorite way to make salmon. It's so yummy and I love how quickly it cooks. I like adding a little bit of cayenne pepper to give a kick of heat. I'll often roast some veggies on the same sheet pan (like broccoli) and serve with brown rice or some other whole grain. - Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD, Associate Editorial Director
Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole
This casserole is packed with veggies, including zucchini, corn and beans. Since you can assemble this casserole ahead of time and then bake it when ready, I've made it for family members and dropped it off so they can have dinner on the table with ease. - Alex Loh, Assistant Digital Editor