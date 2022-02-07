11 Weeknight Dinners EatingWell Editors Make Again & Again

I'm always on the hunt for quick and easy vegetarian meals the family will eat. This easy pan-fried spin on falafel has become a family favorite. The 7-year-old will dunk the chickpea patties in ketchup and has been known to eat three or four patties in one sitting. The rest of us enjoy them with the tahini sauce and other fixings. I'm not a planner, so my biggest hurdle with this recipe was remembering to soak the chickpeas the night before. A calendar reminder helps with that and the rest is easy! - Penelope Wall, Senior Editorial Director