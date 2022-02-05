33 Easy Low-Sodium Breakfast Recipes

These low-sodium breakfast recipes require just 10 minutes of active time in the kitchen, so you can move on with your day in a jiffy. Each recipe contains less than 600 milligrams of sodium per serving, so you can stick to the American Heart Association's recommended daily sodium intake. And dialing back your salt intake isn't just good for the heart—too much sodium can give you headaches, leave you dehydrated or even cause kidney problems. But less salt doesn't mean less flavor. Recipes like our Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats and Avocado & Kale Omelet are deliciously simple and full of flavor, which make it easy to trim your sodium intake.