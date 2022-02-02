22 Slow-Cooker Dump Dinners That Are Perfect for Weeknights
Put your slow-cooker to delicious use with one of these simple recipes. In just a couple of steps, you can have a meal ready and waiting to be served—no stove or oven required. Whether you're in the mood for a comforting soup or a plate of tacos, there's a dinner for you. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Citrus Salmon with Melted Leeks and Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew are healthy, tasty and easy enough for even your busiest days.
Mediterranean Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
This slow-cooker chicken noodle soup fits nicely into the Mediterranean diet thanks to plenty of vegetables, lean chicken breast and whole-wheat pasta. Pair it with a salad and toasted whole-grain bread for an easy, healthy dinner.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew
This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.
Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo
Perk up basic chicken breast and whole-wheat orzo with the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean, like lemon and olives. This load-and-go recipe makes a complete and satisfying meal; just add a green salad.
Slow-Cooker Mahi-Mahi Tacos
These slow-cooker fish tacos require only 15 minutes of hands-on prep to whip together, making them a home cook's hero. The balance of cooked fish, tomatoes and onions with the raw cabbage and cilantro gives the dish a light, fresh feel. If desired, lightly toast the tortillas (see Tip) before filling and garnish the tacos with crushed red pepper. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
Slow-Cooker Citrus Salmon with Melted Leeks
We've discovered the perfect pairing for this moist, lemony, slow-cooker salmon--slightly chewy leeks. Like other alliums, leeks become sweet and rich when roasted slowly for a long time. When cooked in the slow cooker they "melt," becoming jam-like but still retaining pleasant chewiness. Garnish with fresh sage leaves and thyme sprigs, if desired.
Easy Slow-Cooker Shrimp Boil
Tender red potatoes, corn, shrimp, smoky sausage and flavorful Old Bay seasoning give this slow-cooker shrimp boil the classic flavors you love. Because it's all made in the slow cooker, pulling this meal together is a breeze. It's perfect for a party--just serve with lemon wedges, cocktail sauce, bay leaves and ice-cold beer. If you can't find turkey andouille, use chicken andouille instead.
Slow-Cooker Lemon-Pepper Chicken Thighs with Broccolini
What if you could have tender, slow-cooker chicken thighs and crisp Broccolini to feed four with 10 minutes of hands-on time and eight common ingredients? Now, you can, and here's the recipe to prove it. Garnish with fresh oregano leaves and additional kosher salt and black pepper, if desired.
Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Diet Stew
With a focus on vegetables, fiber-rich legumes and healthy fats, this slow-cooker stew fits the bill for those following the Mediterranean diet. Swap out the chickpeas for white beans for a different twist, or try collards or spinach in place of the kale. A drizzle of olive oil to finish pulls together the flavors of this easy vegan crock-pot stew.
Layered Brisket Dinner with Tangy Mustard Sauce
Perfectly seasoned red potatoes and baby carrots accompany this filling brisket dish.
Slow-Cooker Asian Tempeh with Spinach & Mango
Making a flavorful, well-balanced meatless dish doesn't get simpler than this. Sweet mango is the right complement to the earthy tempeh. A drizzle of the sweet and salty cooking liquid is the perfect addition of moisture and brightness.
Slow-Cooker Edamame-Rice Bowl with Cherries & Pecans
With wild and brown rice, edamame, dried cherries and pecans, this dish boasts varied textures as well as an abundance of nutrients. Wild rice is rich in fiber and protein while brown rice is high in manganese, which helps the body digest fats. Cherries are packed with antioxidants, while pecans are loaded with healthy unsaturated fat.
Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Quinoa with Arugula
Chock-full of quinoa, chickpeas and vegetables, this salad is a meal in itself. The roasted red peppers, lemon, olives and feta add familiar Mediterranean flavor. If you want to provide a meat option, serve with grilled chicken.
Slow-Cooker Tandoori Rice Bowls with Chickpeas
Using the chickpeas both in and on top of this rice bowl is a great way to stretch the ingredient; they cook and become soft in the slow cooker and also act as a toothsome topping. Don't skip the yogurt sauce--it adds the perfect cooling finish for the hot spices. Garnish with additional chopped fresh cilantro, if desired. To make this recipe gluten free, use gluten-free garam masala.
Slow-Cooker Flounder with Thai Coconut-Curry Sauce
This dish boasts delicate, flaky flounder and a sweet, fragrant curry made with rich coconut milk, tender sweet potatoes and brown rice. The flounder--which can be substituted with tilapia, if desired--cooks well on top of the curry. Adding the flounder to the slow cooker for the last 20 minutes allows it to steam without overcooking. For the prettiest appearance, substitute whole fresh basil leaves for the sliced basil. To save prep time, purchase a package of prepeeled, prechopped sweet potatoes, such as the 16-ounce steam-in-bag package from Archer Farms, and use 14 ounces from it.
Slow-Cooker Miso-Black Pepper Salmon
As a true dump-it-and-leave-it dish, this slow-cooker salmon is a weeknight-dinner go-to. The lime and scallion flavors will soak into the salmon, leaving it with a light Asian flavor. Be sure to spray the foil with cooking spray before adding food to the slow cooker to ensure that nothing sticks to it.
Southwestern Sweet Potato Stew
This hearty Southwestern-inspired stew may take a while in your slow cooker, but it's so worth it! Full of sweet potatoes, black beans, and hominy, it will satisfy your tastebuds and keep you full for hours.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup
This easy chicken soup recipe is made in the slow cooker and topped with crispy tortilla chips before serving.
Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack
Your favorite restaurant soup just got easier and healthier with this freezer-to-crock-pot recipe. If you keep a special bottle of olive oil on hand for stand-out dishes, this is the recipe to pull it out for. The headiness of the fruity olive oil truly elevates the flavors in this Italian meal-prep slow-cooker soup.
Texas Beef and Beans
A hearty beef and beans dish has Texas-sized flavor. Just put the ingredients in your slow cooker, press the button, and you're done until dinner time.
Curried Chicken and Vegetable Stew
This Curried Chicken and Vegetable Stew is extremely easy to prepare since a slow cooker will do all of the work for you! Perfect for a cold day, this stew is one you'll want to make again and again.
Lentil Sloppy Joes
This simple recipe for slow-cooked sloppy joes is perfect for vegetarians as the traditional beef is replaced with heart-healthy lentils.
Pork Carnitas
This Mexican-inspired meal is an easy crowd-pleaser. Savory pulled pork is served atop crisp corn tortillas and topped with sour cream and salsa in this simple slow-cooker recipe.