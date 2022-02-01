30 Low-Carb Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes

With recipes like these, you can have a healthy dinner on the table any night of the week. While carbs are certainly a healthy part of any eating pattern, each of these recipes is low in carbs with only 15 grams or fewer per serving for those times when you want to scale back. Recipes like our Cheesy Portobello Chicken Cutlets with Broccoli and Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles are tasty meals so simple, you'll be in and out of the kitchen in no time.