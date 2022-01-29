32 Easy High-Calcium Dinners

Leafy greens, tofu and creamy cheese are just some of the ingredients that make these meals rich in calcium. Calcium is well-known for its bone-healthy benefits, and also plays a vital role in nerve health, hormone regulation and cardiovascular health. Each dinner contains at least 200 milligrams of calcium, so you'll get in 20% of your daily needs. This mix of healthy recipes has everything from veggie-packed quiche to one-pot pastas, so you're sure to find something perfect for tonight's meal. Recipes like our Linguine with Lemon Alfredo Shrimp and Chicken Pesto Panini are so simple, they require just 20 minutes of active time or less in the kitchen.