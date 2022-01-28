26 Easy Breakfasts You'll Want to Make This Winter
These easy breakfast recipes will help you start your day without breaking a sweat. Whether you're craving a crunchy slice of toast with sweet or savory toppings or a loaded omelet, these breakfasts will help you eat healthy and feature lots of winter produce, like kale, avocado and orange. Recipes like our Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale and Avocado Toast with Burrata require just 10 minutes of active cooking time or less, so you can get in and out of the kitchen quickly.
Cheesy Chaffle Sandwiches with Avocado & Bacon
You don't have to be on a low-carb or Keto diet to jump on the "chaffle" trend--chaffles are flourless waffles made from eggs and cheese. They may be gimmicky, but they're also delicious. For our chaffle sandwiches, we've added some crumbled bacon to the batter and used the chaffles to make sandwiches, filled with avocado and tomato. Enjoy a sandwich as a low-carb breakfast that also happens to be gluten-free.
Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale
You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.
Apple & Peanut Butter Toast
A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.
Pumpkin Overnight Oats
Make these easy vegan overnight oats with whatever nondairy milk you have on hand. It's a great way to use up leftover canned pumpkin--plus, you can multiply the recipe to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the whole week.
Beets & Goat Cheese Toast
A little lemon zest perks up this healthy toast with beets and goat cheese.
Avocado & Kale Omelet
Make this kale and avocado omelet for a satiating, high-protein breakfast. Fiber-rich kale will keep hunger at bay for longer in this healthy omelet recipe.
Orange & Manchego Toast
Top whole-grain toast with Manchego cheese, orange marmalade and almonds for an easy healthy breakfast that'll break you out of your morning cereal routine.
Really Green Smoothie
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
Avocado Toast with Burrata
Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Overnight Oats
With pumpkin, ricotta and a little maple, this easy overnight oats recipe tastes like dessert, but it's actually good for you! Plus, it's perfect for a quick, on-the-go healthy breakfast.
Southwestern Waffle
This open-faced egg sandwich has a bit of southwestern flair with avocado and fresh salsa. And while you'd normally expect it served on toast or an English muffin, we've switched things up by serving it on a whole-grain waffle.
Berry Orange Smoothie
Keeping a bag of frozen mixed berries on hand is a great way to ensure you get a daily dose, and frozen berries are often less expensive than fresh. Plus they make smoothies a cinch: they can go straight from the freezer to the blender.
Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats
It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Topped Waffles
Bored with plain waffles and syrup? Don't settle for the ordinary any longer--with just a few extra ingredients your breakfast waffles can taste like a delectable dessert! Just a tablespoon of canned pumpkin mixed with reduced-fat cream cheese will have you asking for seconds.
Avocado-Egg Toast
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie
Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
Peanut Butter and Apple-Cinnamon Topped Toast
This peanut butter and apple-cinnamon topped toast is sure to satisfy for breakfast or a snack.
Spinach-Avocado Smoothie
This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
Apple & Smoked Gouda Sweet Potato Toast
Cheese, apple, maple and coconut? What's not to like! This healthy sweet potato toast hits all the sweet and savory spots for breakfast, lunch or a delicious snack.
Apple-Cinnamon Quinoa Bowl
Move over, oatmeal! Get a satisfying serving of healthy whole grains in the morning with this breakfast quinoa bowl.
Cranberry-Orange Smoothie
Orange juice adds sweetness to tart cranberries in this quick recipe for a healthy morning fruit smoothie.
White Bean & Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.
Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet
Stay full until lunch when you add this avocado and smoked salmon omelet to your morning routine. This healthy omelet recipe is packed with healthy fat, which helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longer.
Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats: combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with the classic flavor combo of apples and cinnamon, with pecans for added crunch.
Pumpkin-Apple Smoothie
This tasty fall blender breakfast gets protein from almond milk and Greek yogurt.