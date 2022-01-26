35 Healthy Breakfasts You Can Make in 5 Minutes

Leah Goggins January 26, 2022
These recipes make it easy to start your day with a healthy breakfast, no matter how busy you are. With breakfast-friendly staples on hand like yogurt, whole-wheat bread or frozen fruit, you can whip up delicious toasts, parfaits or frosty smoothies in no time. Whether you want something simple, like a peanut butter-banana sandwich, or something a little indulgent, like avocado toast with buttery mozzarella cheese, there's a recipe for you. Recipes like our Pecan Butter & Pear Toast and Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie will have you feeling ready to face the day ahead.

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

Avocado-Egg Toast

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

Peanut Butter & Cereal Banana Skewers

Sure, cereal with milk is great and all, but why stop there? Skewer banana halves on popsicle sticks and roll in your favorite cereal for a fun on-the-go breakfast, or freeze for a couple of hours to enjoy as a chilled treat.

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

Pecan Butter & Pear Toast

For a quick breakfast or snack, try this three-ingredient toast. Pecan butter adds a nutty flavor, which gets balanced by the natural sweetness of the pear.

Ricotta-Berry Crepes

Make a big batch of these easy 3-ingredient crepes to stash in your freezer so you always have a healthy breakfast on hand. A dollop of ricotta adds protein to a store-bought crepe, while the berries give a burst of sweetness and a little fiber.

Cashew Butter & Clementine Toast

This three-ingredient toast uses a fresh clementine and cashew butter for a twist on the classic PB & J. Enjoy this toast for a quick breakfast or snack.

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.

Waffle with Nut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Chips

Top a whole-grain freezer waffle with nut butter, banana slices and chocolate chips for a decadent-tasting and healthy breakfast or snack you can whip up when you're short on time. This high-protein, high-fiber breakfast may be ready before your coffee is finished brewing.

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.

Coconut Blueberry Smoothie

Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

Waffle with Cream Cheese, Plums & Granola

Top a toasted frozen waffle with cream cheese, plums and granola for a healthy breakfast in a pinch. Loaded with protein, fiber and whole grains, this recipe will keep you full and satisfied all morning.

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

Roasted Red Pepper & Sardine Toast

Sardines are healthy, cheap and delicious--try this simple toast recipe to work more of these tasty little fish into your diet.

Sweet Beet-Raspberry Yogurt

Make a quick healthy breakfast that's bursting with color and flavor by mixing beets and raspberry jam into plain yogurt. Almonds add crunch, healthy fats and protein.

Smoked Salmon & Everything Bagel Toast

Top your favorite whole-grain toast with cream cheese, smoked salmon and everything bagel seasoning for a healthy breakfast that's ready in minutes.

Really Green Smoothie

The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

Radish & Egg Toast

Add some crunch to your egg on toast with this healthy breakfast idea that comes together in a snap.

Cherry Smoothie

The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.

Orange & Manchego Toast

Top whole-grain toast with Manchego cheese, orange marmalade and almonds for an easy healthy breakfast that'll break you out of your morning cereal routine.

Egg Salad Avocado Toast

It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

A simple combination of Greek yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

Cantaloupe Smoothie Bowl

Water-packed frozen cantaloupe acts like ice cubes in your blender; the smaller the dice, the easier it will be on the blades. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more carrot juice or water before whizzing everything together.

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

Get all the flavor of an everything bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg.

Muesli with Raspberries

Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Make your own or find your favorite brand in most supermarkets--we like Bob's Red Mill.

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

Quick-Cooking Oats

Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.

Loaded Pita Pockets

Stuffing a whole wheat pita pocket with delicious, healthy ingredients is great way to make an on-the-go breakfast. Plus, these loaded pita pockets are sweet and savory with a tasty crunch!

By Leah Goggins