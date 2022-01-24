36 Healthy Snacks That Taste Like Dessert
Satisfy your sweet tooth with one of these healthy snacks that's perfect morning, noon or night. Whether you make some salty-sweet energy bars or freeze a batch of fruity frozen yogurt bark, these snacks will satisfy your cravings and keep you ready and energized for whatever the day brings. Recipes like our Dark Chocolate Hummus and Caramel Delight Energy Balls are so tasty, you'll want to try a new one every week.
Dark Chocolate Hummus
This dessert hummus is an unexpectedly delightful treat that still packs the protein and fiber punch of traditional hummus. Try dipping banana and apple slices, pretzels, strawberries or graham crackers in this sweet, chocolaty spread.
Caramel Delight Energy Balls
Think of these easy no-bake cookies as a healthy makeover of one of our favorite Girl Scout Cookies--chewy caramel, dark chocolate and toasted coconut come together with fiber-boosting oats instead of sugar and flour. And the best part? They take only 15 minutes from start to finish.
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Apple Pie Energy Balls
These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls come together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.
Mini Frozen Yogurt Parfaits
These mini yogurt parfaits are the perfect sweet treat. You can use raspberries, blueberries or strawberries in these bite-size parfaits.
Raspberry Coconut Yogurt Bark
Coconut is used in two ways in this easy frozen snack or dessert: as the yogurt base and as the topping. Additional toppings of raspberry jam and candy-coated chocolates combine for a sweet and colorful treat.
Homemade Oven-Dried Strawberries
These homemade oven-dried strawberries have a deeply fruity, sweet-tart flavor you can savor just by turning on your oven. Enjoy them on their own, add them to trail mix or use them as a topping to yogurt or ice cream.
Salted Peanut Butter Pretzel Energy Balls
Finding a snack that satisfies your craving for something sweet and salty while providing the best fuel for your body and brain isn't always easy. But luckily, these energy bites check every box! They're simple to make: double the batch and freeze some to have an energizing snack at the ready. Feel free to swap in other nuts and nut or seed butters.
Chocolate-Caramel Energy Bars
Inspired by a Twix candy bar, these healthy energy bars with an oat crust will give your body a boost and satisfy your sweet tooth.
Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites
These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
Peanut Butter Energy Balls
These healthy peanut butter and chocolate energy balls deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost. They're no-bake and easy to make with ingredients you probably have on hand, like oats and nut butter. Feel free to experiment with different mix-ins--for example, dried fruit or chopped nuts--in place of the chocolate chips and coconut.
Hot Cocoa Microwave Popcorn
When it's chilly outside, enjoy the best of two spectacular snacks with this delicately sweetened popcorn treat made in the microwave.
Banana-Cereal Frozen Yogurt Bark
A thin layer of yogurt gets topped with bananas and cereal to create the perfect midmorning snack or dessert. You can use any type of cereal you like to create this treat.
Iced Lemon Cookie Energy Balls
Next time you have a Girl Scout Cookie craving, try these healthier no-bake cookies instead. Their bright and lemony flavor is balanced by sweetness from Medjool dates, and they're held together with millet and almond meal. Keeping the dough chilled and dusting your hands with confectioners' sugar will keep them from sticking to your hands while you shape them.
Salted Caramel Pretzel-Oat Bars
The addition of pumpkin seeds, oats and dried apricots takes this salted pretzel snack bar recipe to new heights.
Orange-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Orange and chocolate combine to create a sweet, fruity frozen treat in this healthy yogurt bark recipe. Sliced almonds add a crunch that kids and adults will love.
Peanut Butter-S'mores Greek Yogurt Bark
Make a mess-free version of s'mores by using the classic chocolate, marshmallow and graham crackers as a topping for frozen Greek yogurt. Add a swirl of peanut butter and you'll have a frozen snack or dessert that kids and adults will love.
Cinnamon Popcorn
This simple spiced popcorn snack will satisfy your sweet tooth and provide a hearty dose of whole-grains, fiber and antioxidants.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Apple Dippers
Caramel apples are a delicious treat but can contain up to 60 grams of carbs. Satisfy your sweet craving with these lower-carb apple slices, dipped in peanut butter and sprinkled with chocolate pieces.
Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio Energy Balls
Minced dried cherries and pistachios make these energy balls a salty-sweet snack to satisfy all your cravings. Almond butter and cocoa add substance and chocolaty appeal. Serve any time of day as a snack or dessert, or pack them for a hike.
Raspberry-Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt Bark
A thin layer of honey-sweetened Greek yogurt is topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest and then frozen and broken into chunks for a colorful snack or healthy dessert that kids and adults will love.
Walnuts with Dark Chocolate
You can't go wrong with dark chocolate; it's the perfect pick-me-up. And when combined with a healthy fat source like walnuts, it will power you through your day.
Carrot Cake Energy Bites
These no-cook energy bites keep well in the fridge or freezer and are easy to grab on the go for a healthy snack.
Strawberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark
Strawberries and pistachios top a thin layer of Greek yogurt for a colorful and tasty frozen treat. A sprinkle of chocolate cookie crumbs finishes this satisfying snack or dessert.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars
Dates provide all the sweetness you need for these no-bake energy bars. Each square serves up a hearty dose of protein--thanks to peanut butter and peanuts--as well as fiber from rolled oats. Kids will love the chewy bites with crunchy nuts.
S'mores Energy Balls
These two-bite, protein-packed snacks have all the flavors of a campfire favorite rolled right in. Mini chocolate chips and graham cracker pieces are blended into the base mixture, while a mini marshmallow is tucked into the center. Even better, they're no-bake and you can make a big batch in about 30 minutes.
Mixed-Berry Frozen Yogurt Bark
Blackberries, blueberries and raspberries top a layer of yogurt for a colorful frozen snack or dessert. A sprinkle of granola adds a satisfying crunch that kids and adults will enjoy. We've called for skyr in this recipe, but any strained yogurt will work well.
Salted Coconut-Caramel Energy Balls
A blend of dates, sunflower seed butter, salt and vanilla make these bites surprisingly reminiscent of salted caramel--both in taste and texture. Unlike our ultra-easy mix-and-match basic energy ball recipe, you'll need a blender to make a paste for the base of these balls, but the extra effort is oh-so-worth it for the sweet and satisfying result.
Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls
This easy energy ball uses natural ingredients to give you a quick bite of energy when you need it. Dried apricots and honey hold together the coconut and oats, while ginger and tahini deepen the sweet flavors. Ready in just 25 minutes, you can have these as a grab-and-go breakfast, afternoon snack or sweet treat after dinner.
Raspberry-Chocolate Coconut Yogurt Bark
A thin layer of dairy-free coconut yogurt gets studded with raspberry jam and chocolate to create a frozen treat that will please kids and adults.
Chocolate-Peppermint Energy Balls
These festive no-cook energy balls have all the flavors you love in peppermint-chocolate bark but in healthy snack form. Whip up a batch for an office or after-school treat, or take them along to a holiday cookie swap. The recipe is easily doubled or even tripled. Be sure to store the bites at room temperature rather than the refrigerator--the moisture from the fridge will melt the candy cane coating.
Mango-Date Energy Bites
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-cook energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well.
Vegan Frozen Pineapple & Coconut Yogurt Bark
Coconut-milk yogurt is sweetened with maple syrup, spread into a thin layer and studded with fresh pineapple and coconut flakes. After freezing, break it into pieces to enjoy as a healthy vegan snack or dessert!
Peanut Butter, Blueberry & Oat Energy Squares
These one-bowl, no-bake energy squares ensure a quick way to refuel during long meetings, tough workouts or that mid-afternoon energy slump. Feel free to swap the blueberries for your favorite dried fruit and the pistachios for your favorite nut--but keep the maple syrup as is; we found using less than 1/2 cup resulted in crumbly bars.
Mango Fruit Leather
This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Energy Balls
These energy balls marry the flavors of nutty hazelnuts with rich chocolate. They're chewy with a slight crunch and have just enough sweetness to curb a midday or post-dinner sweet tooth.