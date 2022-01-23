28 Make-Ahead Lunches That Can Help You Lose Weight

Whether you're looking for pack-and-go salads you can bring along to the office or flavorful bowls for a day of working from home, these lunches will be ready for you whenever you need them. All of the recipes in this mix of reheatable soups, veggie-packed salads and tasty grain bowls are low in calories and high in fiber, so you can enjoy something light but satisfying to get you through the day. Recipes like our Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl and Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls are healthy ways to prep-ahead and meet your nutritional goals.