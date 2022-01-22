17 Diabetes-Friendly Oatmeal Recipes to Start Your Day
There's lots to love about oatmeal—it's versatile, perfect for savory or sweet breakfasts, and it packs in lots of health benefits. Plus, the fiber content in oats will keep you full and satisfied for longer. These recipes, from simple bowls you can make in your saucepan to super-easy overnight oats, highlight complex carbs and stick to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium, so you know they'll work in a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats and Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups are simple, healthy ways to begin your day.
Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats
It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats--inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors--with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.
Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix
Make your own hot cereal mix with this healthy recipe. Keep it on hand and just cook up the amount you need when you're ready for a hot breakfast. One serving of the warm cereal contains 6 grams of fiber--almost a quarter of your daily quota-which helps stave off hunger throughout the morning.
Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage
Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes, and herbs.
Steel-Cut Oatmeal
When you learn how to make steel-cut oatmeal, you may find yourself doing it daily or weekly so you have a bowl of hearty, chewy and filling oats for breakfast each morning. This recipe makes a classic version. Toppings are up to you.
Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal
Overnight oats can simplify your morning routine while still providing a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You can prepare this in a 2-cup mason jar or other to-go container if you usually transport your breakfast.
Spiced Anytime Oatmeal
Incorporating oats into your diet may help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk for type 2 diabetes. These steel-cut oats are combined with shredded carrots and snipped apricots and flavored with cinnamon, allspice and ginger. Steel-cut oats take a bit longer to cook, so make them ahead and reheat before serving.
Spiced Apple Berry Oatmeal
Hearty steel-cut oats combine with apple, warm spices, and berries for a breakfast that will stay with you.
Oatmeal Pancakes with Maple Fruit
Have a full house and need a breakfast idea? Here's a quick pancake recipe that serves eight! Everyone at your table will enjoy these filling oatmeal-buttermilk pancakes, topped with fresh fruit and a decadent cinnamon-maple sauce.
Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra-tasty snack or breakfast. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. This healthy muffin recipe is a variation on our popular Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups by Carolyn Casner.
PB & J Oats
Creamy peanut butter and sliced strawberries with oatmeal is sure to brighten any morning.
Quick-Cooking Oats
Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.
Baked Oatmeal with Pears
This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.
Spiced Oatmeal Pancakes with Sauteed Apples
These mini whole-wheat and oatmeal pancakes are a satisfying way to start your day. They're flavored with yummy spices and topped with warm, sautéed apples and maple syrup. Close your eyes and you may just think you're eating apple pie for breakfast!
Overnight Oatmeal
Here is an easy way to serve a crowd a hearty breakfast before facing the elements for a day of winter sports. You can assemble it in the slow cooker in the evening and wake up to a bowl of hot, nourishing oatmeal. The slow cooker eliminates the need for constant stirring and ensures an exceptionally creamy consistency. It is important to use steel-cut oats; old-fashioned oats become too soft during slow-cooking.
Pear-Spiced Oatmeal
This healthy breakfast combines hearty oatmeal with fresh pears, ginger, and cinnamon. It's ready in just 15 minutes and will keep your hunger at bay through lunch.
Old-Fashioned Oatmeal
Unlike quick-cooking oats, old-fashioned oatmeal has time to turn extra-creamy and luscious with just a few minutes more of cooking time. With a bit of milk and the toppings of your choice, old-fashioned oats can be your go-to morning staple for filling, healthy breakfasts.