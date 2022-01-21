36 Vegetarian Dinners That Can Help You Lose Weight

Dialing back the meat in your diet can have quite a few health benefits—from supporting your heart health to lowering your risk for diabetes. These meatless meals are also low in calories and high in fiber, a combination that can help you lose weight while feeling full and satisfied. Whether you're in the mood for cozy soup, spicy tacos or fresh and tasty salad, one of these recipes is sure to suit your mood. Recipes like our Cauliflower Fajita Skillet and Kale & Lentil Stew with Mashed Potatoes are delicious ways to shake up your dinner routine.